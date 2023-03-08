FIFA 23 Ligue 1 February POTM nominees revealed with Mbappe leading the line

EA Sports has revealed the nominees for February's Ligue 1 Player of the Month (POTM), with Kylian Mbappe being the favorite to receive an SBC card in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. The French superstar was crowned the Player of the Month for December, and his SBC card is amongst the most popular special cards in FUT.

PSG are firmly in the driving seat when it comes to the Ligue 1 title race, and with Kylian Mbappe recently becoming their highest goal-scorer of all time, his inclusion in the POTM nominee list is well-earned. However, he will face stiff competition from the other two nominees as they battle to determine the next POTM SBC card recipient.

Kylian Mbappe has been nominated for the Ligue 1 POTM award in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Despite being only 24 years old, Kylian Mbappe has already earned a reputation for being one of the most gifted footballers of this generation. The French forward has won it all with PSG and the French national side and recently became PSG's all-time leading goalscorer with a late strike against Nantes.

Despite being injured for a significant portion of February, he scored four goals and provided an assist in the league over the course of the month. With PSG being the favorites to retain their title and Mbappe being their stand-out performer, he could possibly receive his second POTM SBC version of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. However, the other nominees are strong contenders as well.

Who are the February Ligue 1 Player of the Month nominees?

These are the three nominees for the coveted trophy:

Kylian Mbappe

Jean-Clair Todibo

Folarin Balogun

Folarin Balogun has been a breakout star in the French league this season, challenging the best players in the world in the race for the Ligue 1 golden boot. He is currently amongst the top-four marksmen in the league, scoring 15 goals in 25 matches. With Reims being in contention for European qualification, Balogun has a chance of winning the Player of the Month award in FIFA 23.

Similarly, Jean-Clair Todibo has been a consistent performer for OGC Nice over the past few seasons. The French center-back has been one of the best defensive enforcers in the league and could potentially earn his first special card in FIFA 23 with this POTM nomination.

When will the SBC be released in-game?

While the release date and time of the SBC are yet to be revealed, one can only assume that it will take a few weeks before the winner is announced and receives his card in-game. Wissam Ben Yedder's POTM SBC is still active for two more weeks in FIFA 23, and his successor will only be available towards the end of his reign.

