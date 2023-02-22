FIFA 23 Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC has finally arrived in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team following the official announcement of the rewards. Earlier leaks suggested the upcoming card, and players can now unlock it for their respective Ultimate Team squads.

This is the latest addition to some great cards released as part of Ligue 1 POTM SBCs. These challenges allow players to unlock special cards for the best footballers in a given month. There is no alternate way to get these items, as one must complete the given challenges.

Let's look at all the challenges from the Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC. This will allow FIFA 23 players to gauge the number of coins required for fodder. Moreover, an estimate of the cost enables them to assess the worth of this SBC.

FIFA 23 players can complete Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC to unlock a great card

EA Sports has been relatively straightforward with the Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC, with players having to complete three tasks to attain all the rewards. All tasks have conditions that must be satisfied, and they also offer in-game packs. To unlock the special card, FIFA 23 players must complete all the tasks within the stipulated time.

Task 1 - France

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Top Form

IF Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 83

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC costs around 300,000 FUT coins. While it might initially seem costly, FIFA 23 players can use fodder from their collections to reduce the completion price. This can be done in different ways and will increase the valuation of the final rewards.

As of February 21, the Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC is available for 27 days. This leaves plenty of time for FIFA 23 players to collect fodder from the weekly rewards. They can do so by winning as many matches in Squad Battles and Division Rivals. Notably, they will be rewarded based on their final positions. This will also help them save coins for alternate purposes.

Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC rewards

The POTM version of Wissam Ben Yedder has the same overall as his FUT Centurions, but comes at a slightly lower price. It has some major boosts compared to the stats on his base card, which will surely delight the players.

Overall: 89

Pace: 87

Shooting: 89

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 93

Defense: 44

Physicality: 74

The latest card is extremely mobile and comes with 4* Skills, making it a terrific option for veterans. The 89 Shooting is quite impressive and is well-complemented by the 5* Weak Foot. The Wissam Ben Yedder Ligue 1 POTM SBC is well worth the coins, considering its rewards.

