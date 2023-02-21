Joao Felix in FIFA 23 - What happened to his History Makers card in Ultimate Team?

Joao Felix in FIFA 23 is an interesting case of a star footballer with multiple cards available in-game. This deals with the Ultimate Team, where players take on each other and their squads are built in customized ways. The Portuguese is one of the more robust options available, and EA Sports has also released his promo card.

Naturally, he’s pretty popular in the game and has excellent stats. Like every game, FIFA 23 also has an in-game meta, and specific stats work better than others. These key stats help determine how good a particular card is for the players.

It gets even more enjoyable with Joao Felix as he has two identical cards, which occurred because of his transfer. Incidentally, this has also caused a significant shift in his History Makers item that was released earlier. This creates a unique opportunity for players on how to use the card in their Ultimate Team squad.

Joao Felix’s History Makers card changed its nature in FIFA 23 after the latest upgrade

Earlier in January, EA Sports released a set of exciting cards as part of the History Makers promo. Many players received Joao Felix for free as part of the promo, and the card has received an in-form upgrade since then. When the original item was released, it belonged to Atletico Madrid, which was the Portuguese’s club back then.

However, things changed in the real world when the Portuguese switched to Chelsea. He will be spending the remainder of the current season at the London-based club, and the recent FIFA 23 upgrade also reflects the change. Naturally, this creates a headache for those who have built their squad around the card.

Chemistry is an essential aspect of the Ultimate Team mode and determines how well a squad behaves in a match. Therefore, the main aim is to get chemistry as high as possible, with 33 points being the maximum. Joao Felix’s History Makers edition originally fit well with La Liga-based squads, but will now do the same with PL-based teams.

For many FIFA 23 players, the switch might not be that big of an issue. It’s unlikely that someone would make their squad based around the Portuguese, but it could render the card useless for them. Players can still use it as a substitute to negate the impact on chemistry.

Premier League fans will be happy with this change as it offers them an additional option. There might have been cases where some couldn’t use the card until now due to the same reason of chemistry, but things have changed for the better. Moreover, the recent upgrade also improved stats and overall, which should be a piece of welcome news for everyone who owns the card.

La Liga fans still have alternate options regarding Joao Felix that they can use in FIFA 23. EA Sports has retained his base 84-rated squad, which sells for around 5,500 coins in Ultimate Team.

He also has a Winter Wildcards 89-rated version, which is a great card to use. It performs well in the in-game meta and sells for around 590,000 FUT coins at the time of writing. So despite the high cost, players get a highly effective card that can do a world of good for their respective squads.

