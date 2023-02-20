Top 3 FIFA 23 History Makers cards to use in Ultimate Team (and Top 3 cards to avoid)

History Makers cards are among the more interesting releases in FIFA 23 following the FIFA World Cup. EA Sports has released plenty of content themed around the special event, including tournaments and cards. While most were part of the promos, players also had alternate options.

History Makers were handed out as freebies to players, provided they logged in at least once before the end of December. There are 12 options on offer, with players randomly being provided one each. Unlike other promo cards, they can't be bought from the market or received from packs.

However, there are limited choices for FIFA 23 players. While all 12 options have their strengths, only a few stand out. At the other end of the spectrum are three cards that players should try to avoid.

FIFA 23 History Makers concept is unique compared to stand promo cards

3) Federico Valverde

Federico Valverde has plenty of special cards in FIFA 23, and his History Makers version works pretty well in the meta. The 86-rated CM card can only be used in one position, which is the only major limitation of the card. Otherwise, it has some stunning stats that blend perfectly with the in-game meta.

The High/High work rate benefits players, allowing the card to deputize offensive and defensive duties equally. It has a high Pace (89), good Defense (80), and Physicality (82). The Passing and Dribbling leaves room for improvement, which can be done with the help of chemistry styles.

2) Virgil Van Dijk

The Dutch defender is among the best in FIFA 23, and his base card has been heavily used by players. History Makers saw the introduction of a special card received for free by a few lucky players. Once again, the Pace (79) isn't noteworthy, but the card makes up for it in Defense (89) and Physicality (84).

FIFA 23 players will need to make certain adjustments while using the cards. If players want him to be faster, the reduced pace is something to consider. Alternatively, improving the passing stats is a must for those who prefer building play from the back.

1) Kylian Mbappe

Not a single Kylian Mbappe option in FIFA 23 is low on stats. The Frenchman has impressed over the last few years, and his History Makers card is one of the rarest in the game. Incidentally, the card is weaker than his base version, with an overall 88. However, the stats and options available to players with the card are amazing.

First, players can play the said version as an ST, CF, or LW. He's incredibly fast on the pitch thanks to his high Pace (94), Shooting (86), and Dribbling (89), which combine well. Add 4-star Weak Foot and 5-star Skills, and players will have a lethal option up front.

FIFA 23 History Maker cards best avoided

3) Raul Jimenez

Wolverhampton Wanderers v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League (Image via Getty)

Raul Jimenez's History Makers card is fairly average for an ST card and barely identifies the threat he once carried in front of goal. While the Mexican has some interesting stats, there are better alternatives that cost less. His 75 Pace is a major concern as the card will struggle to run into openings or get past defenders.

The 83 Shooting is average, considering the position of the card. With just 3-star Skills, FIFA 23 players will find that the card is not worth owning. Players should look at alternatives from other promos or even a few base items like Jamie Vardy, which does a better job at a cheaper price.

2) Wataru Endo

Endo's card has some grave limitations (Image via Getty)

Pace might not be the most important criterion for a CM in FIFA 23, but a 72 rating is ineffective. Unlike Valverde's History Makers item, Endo doesn't have a High/High rating. His Medium work rate in attack means the card won't be moving forward.

The card's 75 Passing and 81 Physicality are also low, and recent promos have introduced better items in FIFA 23. If a player still wants to use Endo's History Makers item, it's best to use the card at CDM, as the assigned stats work comparatively better.

1) Jordan Ayew

Jordan Ayew's special card has poor key stats (Image via Getty)

EA Sports could have done more with Jordan Ayew's History Makers item. The 83-rated RW card has major limitations in pace and other relevant attributes that make the card feel weak in the meta.

His 83 Pace is decent, but not while playing him on the wings. The medium offensive work rate is also fairly poor, as is the 82 Shooting, combined with a 3-star Weak Foot. Jordan Ayew's card can be considered mediocre, with plenty of better options available for a cheaper price.

