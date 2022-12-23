FIFA 23 World Cup History Makers: How to obtain free cards of Mbappe, Van Dijk, and more

At the start of the World Cup festivities in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, EA Sports revealed that they will be rewarding fans with free History Makers including the likes of Mbappe and Van Dijk.

With the tournament having concluded, the time has finally arrived for the publisher to honor their promise by releasing these special versions of footballers in Ultimate Team.

This concept is similar to the next-gen cards from FIFA 22, where EA provided the fanbase with special versions of players like Mbappe, Theo Hernandez, and Phil Foden. However, the player-pool for History Makers is considerably larger, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk being added to the roster.

History Makers will offer free versions of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, Pedri, and more in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Similar to the Next-Gen cards from the previous year, these History Makers will not necessarily be upgrades over their base versions.

The roster consists of a mixed bag of footballers, with some receiving upgrades while the others have lowered overall ratings and attributes compared to their gold cards. However, the free nature of these versions makes them enticing nevertheless.

Initial upgrades and downgrades aside, all of these cards are scheduled to receive two upgrades over the course of FIFA 23 at varying times during the game's cycle. This is a welcome change compared to last year's Next-Gen cards, as it adds a dynamic element to these offerings and allows players to utilize them for extended periods of time.

Which footballers are included as History Makers in FIFA 23?

The roster of History Makers consists of some of the most popular names in the world of football. These are the stars included in the lineup:

Kylian Mbappe

Virgil van Dijk

Jude Bellingham

Federico Valverde

Pedri

Kai Havertz

Joao Felix

Christian Pulisic

Raul Jimenez

Ayew

Endo

Al Dawsari

Apart from these currently active footballers, the promo also consists of Loan Icons such as Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham, as well as Loan FUT Heroes like Diego Forlan. Fans will naturally be eager to get their hands on these legendary players in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.

Furthermore, these cards will also receive two upgrades over the course of the annual game cycle. These History Makers, including Mbappe and Virgil van Dijk, will receive two upgrades to their OVR, adding to their viability as the meta of the game adapts over time.

How to obtain these cards in FIFA 23?

The free nature of these cards is rather self explanatory, with FUT fans being rewarded with one of these special versions at no added expense in UIltimate Team.

However, there is a stipulation attached to this offer. It can only be availed by gamers who log in and play the game by January 3, 2023, which is a rather minimalistic requirement considering the caliber of the cards being offered.

FUT enthusiasts will be hoping to obtain cards like Mbappe, Van Dijk, Bellingham or Valverde. While all these footballers already possess special versions in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, receiving a free version is a proposition no gamer would refuse.

With Winter Wildcards arriving as well, Friday is set to be an exhilarating day of content launch for FUT fans around the globe.

