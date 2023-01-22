FIFA 23 Lunar New Year sale: Enjoy all the TOTY (Team of the Year) content at 60% discount

The introduction of the TOTY promo in FIFA 23 makes it a great time for all players to enjoy the game and its content. Plenty of special content has been released in Ultimate Team this year, with the FIFA World Cup-themed items bringing more excitement.

While things have returned to club football, there are still plenty of ways for fans to enjoy the game. The ongoing promo is the latest example, as fans can finally get their hands on some truly amazing cards. It's not only the existing players who can enjoy the content, as the Lunar New Year sale has significantly reduced the game's cost.

This makes it the perfect time for new players to join, with the current discount available to all buyers. New players can enjoy all the TOTY content while enjoying a great discount; moreover, the current discount is also the record lowest price of FIFA 23, and PC players can make the most of it.

The latest deal comes for all PC gamers who use Steam, and the current discount is applicable on both editions. FIFA 23 comes in two different editions - Standard and Ultimate. Both editions have a 60% discount, reducing their costs massively.

Without a discount, the Standard edition of the game costs $69.99 to acquire, while the Ultimate Edition is priced at $89.99, and there's a strong reason why it costs $20 more. Both editions have the same discount, and the Standard one can be acquired for only $27.99, while the Ultimate comes at a discounted price of $35.99.

The FIFA 23 deal coincides with the release of all the TOTY content, which began on Friday

This deal is a perfect opportunity for those who missed out on the Winter Sale discounts. The current offering is a bit limited since it's only available on Steam, reducing the opportunity for those who play on console.

Nevertheless, it's a great opportunity for many to start their journey with the TOTY promo, even though the game is about to end in four months.

FIFA 23 still has much to offer with the TOTY promo, which has just begun in the Ultimate Team mode. The promo will see plenty of special SBCs, objectives, and other items that can be obtained from the packs.

For example, three highly-rated TOTY World Cup Honorable Mentions can be earned from the objectives. These are special additions that aren't available in standard times.

With the available discount, now's the perfect time to hop in. While players will have missed some precious content from previous months, the current promo will allow them to catch up quicker.

