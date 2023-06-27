FIFA 23 maintenance (June 27): When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports has scheduled maintenance, and the servers for FIFA 23 will be down temporarily on June 27. The developers informed the community via an official Twitter post, and the latest server downtime will also affect the releases of the last few years, so all FIFA fans will want to stay up to date with today’s server maintenance timings.

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the start of the maintenance, and you won't be able to access any content involving online matchmaking while the servers are down. Thankfully, EA Sports has clarified which modes will remain inaccessible and how long the maintenance period will be. Staying up to date with this information will enable you to get back to playing FIFA 23 once the maintenance is over.

As per official information, the latest maintenance will start at 4 am UTC. Matchmaking will be disabled at 3:30 am UTC, so you are requested to complete your gaming session before the servers are taken down to avoid losing out on progression.

When will the FIFA 23 server maintenance begin on June 27?

Titles impacted: FIFA 18-23 on all platforms. We have a scheduled maintenance on June 27, 4:00 AM - 7:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.Titles impacted: FIFA 18-23 on all platforms.

As per the same information, today’s maintenance will last for three hours. It is scheduled to end at 7 am UTC, but do note that EA Sports can extend the duration of the maintenance. Such instances of extended maintenance have taken place in the past, and readers are advised to follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter account for all the latest news.

All games from FIFA 18 to FIFA 23 will be affected, and the maintenance will also take place across all available platforms. The latest maintenance will usher in the Title Update 14, which will become available after the server downtime. Until then, players will have to remain patient, as several game modes like Ultimate Team will be unavailable.

trello.com/c/qPrXX3fk Title Update #14 will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker. Title Update #14 will soon be available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.trello.com/c/qPrXX3fk

In fact, all online-based content will remain inaccessible during the maintenance period. However, you will still be able to enjoy the offline content that includes the Career Mode. You can pick a team of your choice and take them to new glories.

