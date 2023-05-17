FIFA 23 maintenance (May 17): When will the servers be back online?

EA Sports' FIFA Direct Communication (@EAFIFADirect) Twitter account just announced the latest server maintenance for FIFA 23. The latest franchise entry boasts the largest number of online and offline players compared to previous titles, so the servers often get quite loaded. Fortunately, a monthly maintenance period takes place so that all the game modes remain error-free.

FIFA 23 servers will be back on May 17 at various timings

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have scheduled maintenance on May 17, 6 AM - 8 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



FIFA Direct Communication is one of the most trustworthy sources when it comes to maintenance or title updates. This social media handle is run by the developers themselves. It is a direct line of communication that helps players foster a bond with the developers.

The Twitter handle just released the timings for the latest maintenance period, which vary based on the region. The servers will be back on May 17, 2023, at various timings:

UTC: 08:00 am

IST: 01:30 pm

ET: 04:00 am

PT: 01:00 am

This information is official, but server maintenance can sometimes get prolonged. Having said that, in most scenarios, everything gets completed within the specified time period.

According to the tweet, all the titles from FIFA 18 to the latest franchise entry will get affected due to this maintenance break. This means that players can't play any matches 30 minutes prior to the break, as all types of matchmaking will be disabled.

The servers were taken down at different times in various regions:

UTC: 06:00 am

IST: 11:30 am

ET: 02:00 am

PT: 11:00 pm

The FIFA 23 servers are usually taken down on Wednesday due to the fact that players tend to play more on the weekend either competitively or friendly. While the maintenance is ongoing, players can not log in to Ultimate Team.

The latest title updates added loads of exciting things to FIFA 23. EA Sports introduced some new features like fresh kits, captivating Tifos, and more while tweaking some of the skill moves. This server maintenance is expected, and it will help FIFA 23 players continue their seamless online gameplay.

