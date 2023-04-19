FIFA 23 maintenance (April 19): When will the servers be back online?

Server downtime and maintenance breaks are an integral part of any online gaming title, and FIFA 23 is no different. The latest installment in the iconic football simulation franchise boasts the largest playerbase in the history of the series. With so many fans actively playing the game, heavy server traffic requires frequent periods of downtime.

Similar to other such occurrences, EA Sports has announced that it will be taking down FIFA 23 servers for a premeditated amount of time. During this time, players will be unable to connect to any online game modes, such as Ultimate Team and Online Seasons.

FIFA 23 servers will be taken offline for a small duration of time

The developers have released information regarding the maintenance break through FIFA Direct Communication on Twitter.

When will the servers be back online?

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on April 19, 6 AM - 11 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected from or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



Based on the information provided by EA Sports, the servers will be back online at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 11:00 am

IST: 4:30 pm

ET: 7:00 am

PT: 4:00 am

These are the scheduled timings at which the FIFA 23 servers will resume regular proceedings. However, based on previous instances, unforeseen circumstances can sometimes lead to the extension of the maintenance break.

In the event of an extension, FIFA Direct Communication will keep gamers informed and updated with the latest news.

When will the servers be taken down?

FIFA 23 is not the only title in the series that will be affected by this downtime. Based on FIFA Direct Communication's tweet, the server break will influence all iterations of the series that possess active servers, including FIFA 18-23.

The servers will go offline at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 6:00 am

IST: 11:30 am

ET: 2:00 am

PT: 11:00 pm

Matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes prior to the beginning of this downtime. This is done to ensure that gamers are not disconnected during competitive games, as it will hinder their progress in game modes like FUT Champions and Division Rivals.

With Division Rivals rewards being released on Thursday, gamers will be hoping that the servers are back online in time so they can grind and try to obtain the best packs possible.

The latest Title Update is now live in FIFA 23

EA Sports recently released Title Update 11 in FIFA 23, and this could potentially be the reason behind the latest server maintenance break. Whenever there is a new patch for the game, the servers are taken offline for a duration of time to ensure the proper implementation of the changes made by the update.

Title Update 11 is a rather expansive one, as it includes changes to skill moves, kits, tifos, and several other visual aspects. With such a large update being released in the game, server maintenance might be a necessity to ensure the proper functioning of online gameplay.

