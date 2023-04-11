EA Sports have released the Patch Notes for Title Update 10 of FIFA 23, providing gamers with insight into the changes being implemented on the virtual pitch. Despite not being the most expansive update in the game cycle so far, it offers some exciting new tweaks and fixes that could make the game much more enjoyable for casual and competitive players.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect



Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.



trello.com/c/NT9AesX1 Title Update #11 will soon be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker. Title Update #11 will soon be available for the PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One versions of FIFA 23.Full TU notes are available on the EASF Tracker.trello.com/c/NT9AesX1

With the introduction of Hypermotion 2.0, FIFA 23 is the most realistic and authentic depiction of the beautiful game in the history of the legendary franchise. However, this emphasis on realism has often been detrimental for gamers who prefer a more arcade-like approach to the sport, and Title Update 10 aims to fix that issue.

Title Update 10 will soon be released in FIFA 23

What changes are being made in Title Update 10?

FIFA Direct Communication on Twitter recently revealed the full Patch Notes for Title Update 10, heralding the following significant changes:

Gameplay changes:

Players can now perform chained Skill Moves more consistently when not repeating the same Skill Move back-to-back in a chain.

General, Audio, and Visual changes:

Updated several aspects of CONMEBOL competitions, such as competition schedules.

Updated some kits, tifos, trophies, Audio, ad boards, portraits, broadcast packages, text descriptions, balls, competitions, and crowds.

How will these changes affect the meta of FIFA 23?

Skill moves are a crucial part of the current meta of the game. Not only do they allow gamers to create space in tight situations, but they are also entertaining to use. Players with five-star skill moves and high dribbling stats are always overpowered on the virtual pitch, but even the most flashy and skillful dribblers could not chain these maneuvers in rapid succession in FIFA 23.

This decision was made to provide a more realistic feel to the gameplay but has negatively affected the flow of offensive plays on the virtual pitch. Title Update 10 allows gamers to chain skill moves more efficiently, but only if they are not spamming the same maneuver repeatedly. This will give fans more options to break down the opposition's defense with flashy and sublime dribbling.

When will the update be released in FIFA 23?

While the exact release date of Title Update 10 is yet to be revealed, EA Sports announced that it would soon be live for several game versions, including PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Poll : 0 votes