FIFA 23 Marcus Thuram and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Showdown SBC: How to complete, cheapest solution, and more

A new set of Marcus Thuram and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Showdown SBC is now available in FIFA 23, and players can add up to two exciting items for their Ultimate Team squads. The latest set of challenges arrives in the second week of the season promo as the community prepares for EA FC 24's impending launch. However, they can finish the current iteration on a high by adding two more fantastic items.

As a further incentive, you won't have to open any packs at all. All you need to do is understand the tasks and complete them within the allotted time. The first step is to estimate the amount of coins required to complete the challenges. This will help gauge the worth of this challenge. Secondly, you must also analyze the tasks of the Marcus Thuram and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Showdown SBC in FIFA 23

Cheapest Marcus Thuram and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Showdown SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Marcus Thuram and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Showdown SBC set can be done individually. In other words, you can skip either one or finish both. It all depends on how much value you potentially find in each of them.

Expand Tweet

Task - Marcus Thuram Showdown

# of players from France: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 92

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task - Ruben Loftus-Cheek Showdown

# of players from Serie A TIM: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 89

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Marcus Thuram and Ruben Loftus-Cheek Showdown SBC set will cost about 165,000 FUT coins if you unlock both cards. Thuram's special item will set you back around 100,000 FUT coins, while Loftus-Cheek is cheaper at about 65,000 FUT coins. However, you can reduce all the amounts stated here using cards already present in your Ultimate Team collection.

You'll get 96-rated items from both challenges, with Marcus Thuram being a striker and Ruben Loftus-Cheek arriving as a midfielder. Moreover, these cards can receive boosts based on real-life results. Whoever belongs to the winning side will get a +2 boost in FIFA 23, making it an important decision for players to make.