FIFA 23 Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC: Best and worst possible rewards

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC went live in FIFA 23 on March 19, bringing a new challenge for the playerbase. With its introduction to Ultimate Team, they can choose between three former promos. It presents a wonderful opportunity for those who might have missed out on any of them in the past.

Getting promo cards usually involves a lot of luck as packs rarely guarantee an item from them. While players can always get an item from the FUT market, there are certain factors that could make it problematic. This makes the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC perfect for the players.

The SBC has a certain completion cost that’s determined by the fodder it requires. This makes the challenges feel like an investment, and there are certain cards that can help players make a profit. Be it for their market valuations or in-game stats, they are the best picks in FIFA 23. On the other hand, certain options are also present in the rewards pool that are best avoided at all costs.

The Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC comes with interesting options in FIFA 23

Three former promos are part of the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC. As such, players will get three choices once the challenge is complete. The one they select will be added to their squads, while the remaining two will be discarded. When it comes to picking the rewards, the one player's needs will differ from another.

However, some of the rewards present in the pool are significantly better. These cards cost a lot more if someone tries to acquire them from the FUT market. Moreover, their stats are excellent considering FIFA 23’s meta, making them great picks from the Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic FUT Centurions

Neymar FUT Centurions

Leon Goretzka RTTF

Enzo Fernandez Future Stars

Jamal Musiala Future Stars

All the cards mentioned here cost significantly more than a million coins each, which makes them great returns. Their in-game stats will also help players make a difference on the pitch. However, there are certain items that FIFA 23 players should stay clear from:

Dusan Tadic FUT Centurions

Makoto Hasebe FUT Centurions

Tuta RTTF

Fran Garcia Future Stars

Malik Tilman Future Stars

All the cards mentioned here cost 25,000 or less coins, which makes them a massive loss as Mixed Campaign Player Pick SBC rewards. Players should avoid these since their in-game stats are not worth discussing. If someone still wants to use them, it’s best to get them directly from the market.

Poll : 0 votes