The Fantasy FUT promo has been a massive hit in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team due to the influx of content delivered by EA Sports on a regular basis. Not only have players been treated to multiple rosters of special cards, there have also been a wide variety of objectives and Squad Building Challenges introduced to keep them entertained.

Guard the Yard is the latest daily pack-based SBC of the Fantasy FUT promo in FIFA 23. The developers have added a host of such SBCs during the promo so far, providing gamers with the opportunity to get their hands on various packs to try and obtain one of the coveted Fantasy cards.

The latest Daily SBC of the Fantasy FUT promo is live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Fantasy FUT is a spectacular addition to FIFA 23 Ultimate Team as it focuses on the real-life results of domestic league competitions. These special versions receive upgrades based on individual and team performances, which sheds light on some of the lesser-known teams in the world of football.

The promo roster features a healthy mix of prominent household names and overpowered cheap beasts, making it extremely appealing and enticing for players around the globe. This makes the daily pack-based SBCs even more useful as it allows one to test their luck almost every day.

How to complete the Guard the Yard SBC in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team?

The SBC consists of a single segment with the following specific stipulations:

Clubs: Minimum five in your starting eleven

Players from the same league: Maximum two in your starting eleven

Rare players: Minimum three in your starting eleven

Squad rating: Minimum 70

Team chemistry: Minimum 15

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 4,500 FUT coins. The price comes as no surprise as the rating threshold of the SBC is rather low, and there are a variety of ways to obtain fodder in FIFA 23. The group reward on offer is a tradeable Small Gold Players Pack.

Is it worth completing the Guard the Yard SBC in Ultimate Team?

The SBC costs next to nothing to complete, especially with most players already having access to untradeable assets at their club. A Small Gold Players Pack is worth much more than the cost of completing the SBC, which makes it a worthwhile venture in Ultimate Team.

With two separate rosters of special cards being added to packs during the second phase of the Fantasy FUT event, tradeable packs are worth their weight in gold. Lucky players can possibly obtain an expensive Fantasy FUT or Fantasy FUT Hero item from this pack and sell it in the transfer market for a hefty sum.

