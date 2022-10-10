FIFA 23 servers to be taken down at 7:30 AM UTC - Expected duration, affected game modes, and more

FIFA 23 servers will go down today, October 10, as EA Sports will conduct a routine maintenance update. The developers have officially announced this on Twitter to inform the players beforehand.

Given the game's strong online presence, servers must be periodically maintained to ensure there are no disruptions. The servers have been undergoing major issues since the title's launch on all platforms, and the early-access period was affected by it as well.

This is much more routine and something that EA Sports has prepared for in advance. Additionally, they have handed out important information that players must remember to plan their gaming sessions.

This article will brief players on all the important information that has been officially handed out. They must remember everything to ensure that their progression doesn't get hampered or they don't lose important resources in the game.

FIFA 23's routine maintenance on October 10 will be a server update

Earlier in the day, FIFA Direct Communication's tweeted out all the pertinent information about the upcoming server update. It will start on October 10 at 7:30 am UTC and continue until 9:00 am UTC. If an extension is needed, EA Sports will probably send out another notification as well.

FIFA Direct Communication @EAFIFADirect We have a scheduled maintenance on October 10, 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM UTC. During this time, you may be disconnected or unable to access online services.



Match creation will be disabled 30 min prior to the maintenance.



As things stand, players should prepare for a one-and-a-half-hour period where they won't be able to access FIFA 23. The update will be routine and affect the title's online services. It effectively means that all modes with matchmaking will be down until the maintenance is over.

Players will lose access to Ultimate Team mode and friendlies, among other key areas. Options like the Career Mode and exhibition are likely to be available, but will only be confirmed once the maintenance commences.

Additionally, the servers will disable matchmaking starting at 7:00 am UTC to ensure nobody gets disrupted in-between matches. Players are advised to log out of the Ultimate Team mode before the deadline.

The developers haven't released the exact details of what changes will be carried out. Despite its routine nature, there could be fixes for some of the major issues FIFA 23 has. There have been several instances, especially on PC, where there have been a slew of unintended errors.

FIFA 23 players will hope that this will help stabilize the servers as well, which has been a serial problem for many. With crossplay, matchmaking has become more active than ever, as players from different platforms can now play against each other. The demand for a smoother experience will be on everyone's wishlist so they can play to the best of their abilities.

