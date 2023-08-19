FIFA 23 Sidney Govou Futties SBC - Cheapest solutions, cost, and more

The Sidney Govou Futties SBC has been released in FIFA 23 and introduces a new Hero to the popular promo. The new card adds to the Team 5 items released on August 18. While you'll have to open different packs and spend coins to get them, completing the latest challenge can avoid all the trouble.

The first task will be to estimate the possible cost of completing the challenge, which will be determined by the fodder you buy. This will help you to decide whether you should complete the challenge in the first place. The best way to estimate the costs is by analyzing the Sidney Govou Futties SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

Cheapest Sidney Govou Futties SBC solutions in FIFA 23

The Sidney Govou Futties SBC is a relatively complex addition with nine separate tasks. Each of them has a set of stipulations that you must meet. Moreover, all the tasks have to be completed within the allotted time for you to unlock the special card.

Ligue 1

Min. 1 Player from Ligue 1

Min. Team Rating: 87

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

France

Min. 1 Player from France

Min. 1 Player: TOTW, TOTS

Min. Team Rating: 88

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

89 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 89

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

Top Form

Min. 1 Player: TOTW, TOTS

Min. Team Rating: 90

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

90 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 90

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

91 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 91

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

91 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 91

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

92 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 92

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

92 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 92

Number of Players in the Squad: 11

The Sidney Govou Futties SBC is available for 13 days (as of August 19). It will cost about 740,000 FUT coins to complete if you get all the fodder from the market. However, you can grind FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals to earn more packs.

The cards you get from these packs will enable you to complete the challenge at a cheaper price. After completing the challenge, you'll unlock a 98-rated ST card with exceptional stats. Its only relative weakness is the 4-star weak foot, but it will be manageable for most players.