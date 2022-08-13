FIFA YouTuber Chuboi takes to Twitter to explain massive FIFA 23 FUT changes

FIFA streamer Chukwuma "Chuboi" took to Twitter earlier this week to lay out a detailed explanation of the brand new FIFA 23 chemistry system in FUT. Previously, FUT used to provide strong links only between players who were either in the same team, league, or nation.

According to Chuboi, the new linking/chemistry system is going to allow users to create a more diverse team without the added pressure of strict maintenance of chemistry.

chuboi.eth 🇳🇬🇨🇦 @ChuBoi 🏾‍ 🧪 @EASPORTSFIFA



Forget about links and the team chemistry meter.



It’s now about individual player Chemistry. 🏾



[THREAD] 🧵 1/ This is the how Chemistry works in #FIFA23 🏾‍Forget about links and the team chemistry meter.It’s now about individual player Chemistry.[THREAD] 🧵 1/ This is the how Chemistry works in #FIFA23. 👨🏾‍🔬🧪⬇ @EASPORTSFIFAForget about links and the team chemistry meter.It’s now about individual player Chemistry. 💪🏾[THREAD] 🧵 https://t.co/YYXPQVFqkQ

FIFA 23 new chemistry system explained

FIFA Ultimate Team is FIFA's most notable and famous game mode. It is a prime choice for pro players, streamers, and casual gamers alike. Interestingly, EA has made major changes to the mode by removing the overall squad chemistry in favor of individual player chemistry, allowing players to form more creative teams.

Furthermore, position links have been removed, and players can now link, irrespective of where they are on the field. In other words, users don't have to concern themselves with getting green, yellow, and red links.

chuboi.eth 🇳🇬🇨🇦 @ChuBoi 2/ Each player in your squad can get up to 3 Chemistry for max chem. This lets him play to his best ability.



Playing him out of position or having 0 Chem won’t negatively affect him.



Bench players don’t affect Chemistry. 2/ Each player in your squad can get up to 3 Chemistry for max chem. This lets him play to his best ability.Playing him out of position or having 0 Chem won’t negatively affect him.Bench players don’t affect Chemistry. https://t.co/dtvMNppVTx

In FUT 23, all base cards have one primary spot and up to three additional positions. For instance, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo's position is ST, but he can also play CF and LW without his chemistry being impacted.

chuboi.eth 🇳🇬🇨🇦 @ChuBoi 3/ You increase a player’s Chemistry by adding other players from the same Club, League, or Nation to the XI.



The more players you add to each category unlocks more Chem for those players.



The amount of Chem you gain from each category is based on these thresholds: 3/ You increase a player’s Chemistry by adding other players from the same Club, League, or Nation to the XI.The more players you add to each category unlocks more Chem for those players.The amount of Chem you gain from each category is based on these thresholds: https://t.co/7fO72BfWfa

FUT players will be assigned chemistry focused on 'Chemistry Points,' with players gaining up to three marks and being graded on a scale of 0-3. Favored Position, Chemistry Limit, and Manager Bonus are the three main factors that impact each player's chemistry rating.

Unlike the preceding FIFAs, the latest Chemistry System ensures that if a player is out of position and has 0/3 chemistry points, their attributes will not be affected and will remain unchanged from their base stats. Players with better chemistry will have their cards boosted, but players with no chemistry will not be disrupted.

chuboi.eth 🇳🇬🇨🇦 @ChuBoi 5/



Managers count as 1 player towards League and Nation chem.



Icons count as 2 players towards Nation chem.



Heroes count as 2 players towards League chem. 5/ Managers count as 1 player towards League and Nation chem.Icons count as 2 players towards Nation chem.Heroes count as 2 players towards League chem. https://t.co/GBZydD8fqP

Additionally, ICON and FUT Hero cards will be on full chemistry as long as they are linked to a player from the same country/league.

The community's reaction

Fans have widely shared their reactions to the brand new chemistry system on social media. Although Chuboi believes that this will provide more flexibility in team selection, fans are on the fence about this change. Here are some of the comments that were shared:

Fais5711 @BousFaisel @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA Bro thats trash ngl 9 players from the same club to get full chem?? its not called ultimate team anymore @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA Bro thats trash ngl 9 players from the same club to get full chem?? its not called ultimate team anymore

MANAN🔴⚪ @FcbManan @ChuBoi @TheFUTSBC @EASPORTSFIFA So what's the difference between having 33 team chem and 0 team chem? @ChuBoi @TheFUTSBC @EASPORTSFIFA So what's the difference between having 33 team chem and 0 team chem?

Marcus @MarcusZenalim @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA Why not allow chemistry to evolve over time in your squad, as you play more and more with the same players? Isn’t it how soccer teams work? @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA Why not allow chemistry to evolve over time in your squad, as you play more and more with the same players? Isn’t it how soccer teams work?

MM0 @MaxeyMafia @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA imma be honest, i like this system in theory but it honestly seems like it just dicourages off league/nation players even more. at least you could get full chem with 1 or 2 links before. @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA imma be honest, i like this system in theory but it honestly seems like it just dicourages off league/nation players even more. at least you could get full chem with 1 or 2 links before.

FITTZY @FifaFittzyNew @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA nah that’s sick. Can use 4 prem players, 4 Ligue 1 and like 3 seria and most are getting full chem @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA nah that’s sick. Can use 4 prem players, 4 Ligue 1 and like 3 seria and most are getting full chem

Billy Baker @billybaker665 @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA Yeah some how I can put Bruno next to Bernardo and still get 3 Chen on Bernardo and 0 on Bruno? Sums that up. The flexibility isn’t actually working in beta it seems not properly or fully 🤷‍♂️ @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA Yeah some how I can put Bruno next to Bernardo and still get 3 Chen on Bernardo and 0 on Bruno? Sums that up. The flexibility isn’t actually working in beta it seems not properly or fully 🤷‍♂️

-- @xoabdelrahman @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA there was no reason to change this really, have no idea how this is supposed to be better @ChuBoi @EASPORTSFIFA there was no reason to change this really, have no idea how this is supposed to be better

FIFA 23 is expected to be released on September 30, 2022. As always, EA will release 3 distinct editions of the game, Standard, Ultimate and Legacy.

Cross-play is another feature that will also be present for the first time in the game.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S