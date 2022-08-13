FIFA YouTuber Chuboi takes to Twitter to explain massive FIFA 23 FUT changes

FIFA streamer Chukwuma "Chuboi" took to Twitter earlier this week to lay out a detailed explanation of the brand new FIFA 23 chemistry system in FUT. Previously, FUT used to provide strong links only between players who were either in the same team, league, or nation.
According to Chuboi, the new linking/chemistry system is going to allow users to create a more diverse team without the added pressure of strict maintenance of chemistry.
FIFA 23 new chemistry system explained
FIFA Ultimate Team is FIFA's most notable and famous game mode. It is a prime choice for pro players, streamers, and casual gamers alike. Interestingly, EA has made major changes to the mode by removing the overall squad chemistry in favor of individual player chemistry, allowing players to form more creative teams.
Furthermore, position links have been removed, and players can now link, irrespective of where they are on the field. In other words, users don't have to concern themselves with getting green, yellow, and red links.
In FUT 23, all base cards have one primary spot and up to three additional positions. For instance, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo's position is ST, but he can also play CF and LW without his chemistry being impacted.
FUT players will be assigned chemistry focused on 'Chemistry Points,' with players gaining up to three marks and being graded on a scale of 0-3. Favored Position, Chemistry Limit, and Manager Bonus are the three main factors that impact each player's chemistry rating.
Unlike the preceding FIFAs, the latest Chemistry System ensures that if a player is out of position and has 0/3 chemistry points, their attributes will not be affected and will remain unchanged from their base stats. Players with better chemistry will have their cards boosted, but players with no chemistry will not be disrupted.
Additionally, ICON and FUT Hero cards will be on full chemistry as long as they are linked to a player from the same country/league.
The community's reaction
Fans have widely shared their reactions to the brand new chemistry system on social media. Although Chuboi believes that this will provide more flexibility in team selection, fans are on the fence about this change. Here are some of the comments that were shared:
FIFA 23 is expected to be released on September 30, 2022. As always, EA will release 3 distinct editions of the game, Standard, Ultimate and Legacy.
Cross-play is another feature that will also be present for the first time in the game.