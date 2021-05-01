Fifteen teams disqualified from PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Pakistan 2021 for violating rules

The quarterfinals of the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Pakistan 2021 are in full swing. Fifty-six qualified teams and eight invited teams are battling it out for the 32 semifinal berths. The quarters will conclude on May 9th, while the semifinals will commence on May 14th.

Allegedly, to gain a competitive advantage over other teams, some sides indulged in unfair means, which compromised the integrity of the tournament.

However, PUBG Mobile officials, through various resources, keep a check on each and every team. If a team accidentally or intentionally violates the rules, then officials are inclined to take necessary action.

In the ongoing PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Pakistan 2021, officials have disqualified fifteen teams who were found guilty of multiple offenses.

The announcement was made through PUBG Mobile Pakistan Official's social media pages.

Disqualified teams from the PUBG Mobile Campus Championship Pakistan 2021

Rougnation (Ringing)

Death Gunzz (Cheating)

Hmsopesports (Cheating)

Cecosmarkhor (Cheating/Anticheat Evasion)

UET Wolf (Ringing)

Clutchgods(Anticheat Evasion)

Des Fyme (Teaming/Ringing)

I Dont lose (Cheating)

G4 Esports (Anticheat Evasion)

Chapad Ganju (Ringing)

ITX Official Invasion (Anticheat Evasion)

Twin Souls (Cheating)

Denoms Fear (Cheating)

Team PS4 (Ringing)

Des X Fyme (Teaming)

Six teams were disqualified due to cheating, while four tried to bypass the anti-cheat system. Five teams tried ringing, whereas two sides were caught teaming up. It is highly unlikely that these teams will be replaced by any other unit.

Advertisement

The quarterfinals are being streamed exclusively on the PUBG Mobile Pakistan Official YouTube Channel starting 2 PM PKT.

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $30,000 (46 Lakhs PKR). The winner will get $10,000, while the second and third-placed teams will get $5,000 and $3,200, respectively.

Day 3 schedule of the PMCC Pakistan 2021 quarterfinals

Match 1- Erangel

Match 2- Miramar

Match 3- Erangel

Match 4- Sanhok

Match 5- Erangel