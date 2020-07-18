Fighting For Change Fighting Game event plans Three new tournaments

After the sudden cancellation of the Evolution 2020 online fighting game tournament and exhibition as a result of the revelations regarding decades of predatory behavior on behalf of the tournament’s founder, the Fighting Game Community has banded together to start a new tournament series to benefit a good cause.

The Fighting Game Community Fighting For Change

The Fighting Game Community has always been well aware of the cultural zeitgeist, but even so the Black Lives Matter movement has a particular resonance within the Fighting Game Community because of the community’s appeal to the wider black community.

The black community has given so much to the Fighting Game Community already, both in terms of influential black players and fighting game culture. It’s only fitting, therefore, that someone decided to make a fighting game tournament to benefit the ongoing fight for equality in the black community.

One step back, two steps forward

With the grievous abuses perpetrated by the founder of the biggest fighting game tournament made public, this year's Evolution tournament was cancelled in the midst of the backlash and outrage. While this cancellation was the right decision, it left in its wake a gap in the Fighting Game Community that asked to be filled.

I can think of no better way to fill that gap than to remain a part of ongoing events in the wider culture of America and to create an event to do what they love for a just cause. These tournaments intend to help the fight against racism and raise awareness and money to help change the Fighting Game Community for the better.

Fight For Change tournaments

Make sure to either tune in or register to play in our @Fight4TheChange mortal kombat 11 event! This event is being done to spread awareness and to help put an end to racism and social injustice!! So please tune in and show your support! @MortalKombat #BlackLivesMatter #equality pic.twitter.com/81WGFhzouO — Metro Esports (@MetroEsportsUS) July 16, 2020

Currently Fight For Change plans to host three online fighting game tournaments over three months. On August 1st they will host a Mortal Kombat tournament, on September 5th a Street Fighter V tournament, and on October 3rd a tournament in For Honor. Registration is $10.00 (USD) and is currently open.

Fans who simply want to watch can keep an eye out on Twitch for streams and coverage.