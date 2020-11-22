Final Eight North American Teams that qualified for Valorant's First Strike Tournament

After four separate qualifiers, the eight teams from North America have qualified for the regional finals of Valorant's First Strike Tournament.

Despite stellar performances from teams like Cloud9 Blue, Complexity Gaming, and Dignitas through the qualifiers, it was Team SoloMid, FaZe Clan, T1, and Immortals who will be joining the regional finals via the UMG Closed Qualifiers. These four teams will be joining Sentinels, 100 Thieves, Renegades, and Team Envy who qualified from the NSG Qualifiers for the Regional Finals.

The Regional Finals for Valorant's First Strike Tournament will be held in December where eight teams will battle it out for the title of the best Valorant team from the region. Apart from this, the First Strike regional finals also boast of a $100,000 prize pool.

Here's a look at how the regional final of Valorant's First Strike for North America is shaping up.

Valorant First Strike, NA: Final eight teams confirmed

After battling it out over four rounds of qualifiers starting in October, the final eight teams that will face each other in Valorant First Strike: NA in December have been revealed.

However, the qualification of these eight teams is not without at least one major upset.

What came as a surprise for the entire community was the fact that Cloud9 Blue failed to make it into the finals, even after placing first in the NSG Open Qualifiers. The NSG Open Qualifiers were the first step for every team towards the First Strike: NA and Cloud9 Blue had managed to clinch a top place finish after a victory against Team Envy in the finals.

Lost to @T1 0-2 GG's to them, no First Strike for us 😞 First map was really rough for me but started to wake up near the end of second map, unfortunate I couldn't bring a good performance early on. — TenZ / Tyson (C9) (@TenZ_CS) November 21, 2020

However, for the eight teams that managed to make it through to the finals, the real grind is about to begin as the community prepares for Valorant's first Riot-sponsored esports tournament. The list of eight teams that will battle it out in the finals is as follows:

Team SoloMid

FaZe Clan

T1

Immortals

Team Envy

100 Thieves

Sentinels

Renegades

With the semi-finals of the UMG Qualifiers yet to be played, the final seeds going into First Strike: NA remain to be seen. Immortals will face off against Team SoloMid as FaZe Clan goes head to head against T1. The remaining matches of the UMG Qualifiers promises to be a treat for any fan of Valorant as four of the best teams from the region face off against each other.