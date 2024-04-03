Finnish streamer wakes up to high magnitude earthquake in Taiwan during 24/7 stream

Twitch streamer Keppada was taken by surprise by a high-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan during his stream. The Finnish creator was sleeping in bed as part of his 24-hour continuous livestream when the 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck, jolting the creator awake. The streamer and his partner could then be seen running to safety as the camera shook violently.

The clip of the incident has since been uploaded to r/LivestreamFail, where it has been doing the rounds much to the concern of netizens. On Twitch, it has racked up over 45,000 views within 11 hours of being uploaded.

Twitch streamer woken up by high-magnitude earthquake in Taiwan

Timestamp: 07:21:54

Keppada is a Finnish Twitch streamer, known mostly for his travel broadcasts and IRL streams. As part of his Travelthon, the creator had spent the past few days streaming in Taiwan along with his partner, while exploring different parts of the East Asian country.

However, his stay in Taiwan coincided with the highest-magnitude earthquake the country has seen in many years. The quake, reportedly of a startling 7.4 magnitude, could be seen shaking the room violently as the creator and his partner were sleeping during the stream. While the camera was shaking, the room's curtains could also be seen swaying back and forth.

Realizing what was happening and to save themselves from the potential danger of falling debris due to structural damage from the severe earthquake, the creator and his partner quickly got up and bolted outside. No further activity was seen on camera for the next half hour or so. Eventually, Keppada was seen returning to check on his camera and belongings.

Fortunately, the creator did not seem to be afflicted by any physical harm due to the earthquake, which reportedly claimed many casualties in Taiwan after damaging buildings.

IRL streaming can often be a daunting experience for streamers due to the unexpected nature of the encounters that may take place. That said, some creators are known for their controversial actions which may attract negative attention from disgruntled locals.

One such streamer is JohnnySomali, who is known for his antics in Japan, including the repeated mention of culturally insensitive topics to locals. He was eventually arrested and deported from the country.

His cameraman and Kick streamer Jino was also recently confronted by locals in Thailand for his contentious behavior, leading him to apologize and offer cash to resolve the conflict.