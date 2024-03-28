"I didn't mean to!": Johnny Somali's cameraman Kick streamer Jino threatens locals in Thailand, apologizes when confronted

Kick streamer Jino, who is also an accomplice of Johnny Somali, has gone viral on social media after he appeared to threaten a group of locals while IRL streaming in Thailand. The one-minute video has garnered a lot of reactions on websites such as X, and it captures the moment when the content creator appears to knock something in a fit of rage before changing up and apologizing when a group of people walked up to him.

All of his initial bravado gone, Jino started defusing the situation instantly. The Kick streamer seemed quite scared and repeatedly offered to pay cash to settle the dispute:

"Yo, yo, chill, chill. I didn't mean to, I didn't mean to, I didn't mean to. I pay, I pay, I pay money. I pay, I pay, I give money."

Watch: Kick streamer Jino gets in trouble with Thai locals

For those who are not aware, Johnny Somali is a highly contentious IRL Kick streamer who recently got deported from Japan after serving jail time for breaking various laws in the country. As his accomplice, Jino also has experience dealing with the police, having been detained by them on stream back in 2023.

Johnny has a reputation for being a nuisance on camera, having started fights with locals on numerous occasions. It appears his cameraman/friend is no different, as Jino seemed to be uttering threats aimed at some of the locals while walking past them in the streets of Thailand:

"I don't care what it is! I want to f**king get your a**. (Kicks something) F**k you."

At this moment, a whole group of people on that side of the street got up and started shouting at him. Seeing that he was outnumbered, the streamer immediately changed his tone and sounded apologetic. In addition, he told them that he would pay money for any damages.

The Thai locals were quite agitated with the way he had acted, and the confrontation almost got physical, with Jino trying to de-escalate. He apologized profusely, telling the men and women that he did not mean to destroy their property:

"No, I pay, wait, wait! I didn't mean to, I didn't mean to destroy property. I am sorry, I am sorry."

A couple of men then told him off, and it appears that the Kick streamer got away physically unscathed. The whole incident has gone viral on social media, with many people drawing parallels to Johnny Somali and his shenanigans.