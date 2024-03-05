"They put a guard outside my cell": Controversial IRL streamer Johnny Somali opens up about his time in Japanese jail

Johnny Somali had been arrested last year in September 2023 by the Japanese authorities, and he has been serving jail time on and off for months. The Kick streamer, who went viral for going on several racist tirades against Japanese people, opened up about the experience in a recent interview with fellow content creator TheRealMoisesB.

A clip from their conversation, where Johnny Somali revealed his experience of being in a Japanese jail, has gone viral on social media. He noted that the authorities had posted guards to his cell specifically, so they could guard him 24/7:

"They put a guard outside of my cell for specifically just me."

"Bro didn't go through enough": Viewers react to Johnny Somali recounting his days being jailed in Japan

Expand Tweet

While the initial arrest was reportedly due to breaking into a construction site, prosecutors charged him with several other things. While there was a rumor about a five-year prison sentence for Johnny Somali, it appears he was being jailed for 23-day stretches on each charge.

Considering how controversial Johnny Somali became in the local news for his inappropriate antics, clips of him talking about being jailed have garnered a lot of attention.

The Kick streamer also talked about the day he was arrested and recalled how he had noticed a policeman tailing him while he was on the streets of Osaka:

"I am walking downtown in Osaka, I turn around I see a cop is just following. I am not lying to you guys, that's suspicious. I am like, I am not even live. So how's the cop following me? It's cus they know this f*cking hat, they know there's a 5'5" midget Godzilla running around in this hat."

He also noted that a large group of cops came to apprehend him:

"So I am assuming they noticed that and started following me for 30 minutes. I go into the convenience store because chat is like go get a drink. I come out, this motherf*ker has 12 cops with him, 12-20 cops with him. And I am like, 'What the f*ck, I am cooked, it's over. it's game over.'"

Johnny Somali then revealed that after cuffing him, the Japanese police did not switch off the IRL stream:

"So they cuff me they take my phone. But they can't figure out how to shut IRL Pro. So this phone continues streaming all the way to the police station, this phone is live, TTS is activated. This phone goes all the way under the Japanese police station and when they are trying to open the phone to unlock it, chat is still going on, they are playing TTS. They were listening to Soulja Boys and all that sh*t."

Expand Tweet

The Kick streamer then went on to describe some of his experiences in jail, revealing that there were three groups of guards:

"They had three teams of guards at the police station. I had a name for all of them. Monday was the monkey team, Tuesday the kurombo team, means black human in Japanese, and Wednesday was the ojisan team, the dirty old man team."

While talking about how he was treated by the Japanese police in jail, Johnny Somali stated that he had a different relationship with each group:

"Every group, I had a different relationship with the guards because they had 24-hour shifts. So every day the guards would change, so the treatment would change depending on who worked."

Here is how the general viewers on the internet reacted to the clip:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Johnny Somali was reportedly fined around $200K for his antics in Japan and was asked by the authorities to leave the country. As per local sources, it seems that he has been banned from re-entry as a result of his actions.