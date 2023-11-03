"He was willfully malicious": Asmongold says Johnny Somali should be deported from Japan following recent charges

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently addressed the controversy surrounding Kick streamer Ismael "Johnny Somali" on his stream. Ismael has gained significant attention on the internet in recent months due to his toxic content, which frequently involved harassing people in Japan and causing public disturbances. Recent reports have suggested that he might be facing legal charges that could potentially lead to his imprisonment.

It's safe to say that Johnny Somali is not the most well-received figure in the streaming community, often drawing criticism. Asmongold shared a similar perspective, expressing:

"This person was like, he was willfully malicious. This person went there to start trouble. He was trying to be obnoxious, he was trying to be a piece of sh*t and that's bad."

"Get them the f**k out" - Asmongold believes Johnny Somali should be deported instead of being put behind bars

(Timestamp: 01:18)

Johnny Somali has already sparked various critical reactions from the online community, and Asmongold is the latest to provide his insights on the matter. According to the streamer:

"I think that's (deportation) what they should do. As much as I would like to see him sit in jail, I would wanna see that from a punishment perspective, because I think it would be funny. But this is wasting the Japanese people's money. Just get him the f**k out of the country."

While the OTK member mentioned that imprisoning a foreigner isn't always the ideal solution, he believes that in Johnny Somali's case, there is reason to suspect that he had gone to Japan with the intent of causing harm. He said:

"With this guy, it is a lot worse because he went to the country with the intention of causing trouble. With the intention of trying to harass the civilians and trying to harass the population."

What did the fans say?

For those unaware, Johnny Somali was officially charged on November 2, 2023. One of the primary reasons for his legal troubles can be traced back to a livestream in September when he filmed himself entering a restaurant in Osaka, playing loud music, and harassing both the customers and the staff in the process.