Kick streamer Johnny Somali reportedly charged once again after "causing nuisance" at Japanese restaurant

Notorious Kick streamer Ismael Ramsey Khalid, widely recognized as Johnny Somali, has yet again found himself facing charges from Japanese authorities.

According to local reports, he has been found guilty of "causing nuisance" in a restaurant in Minami, Osaka, further tarnishing his already infamous reputation for creating disruptive content in Japan.

It is worth noting that he has been arrested previously, and this marks his third time facing legal action for unruly behavior.

"Forceful obstruction of business" - Johnny Somali reportedly facing jail time yet again

Johnny Somali, a self-made villain, has landed in legal trouble with Japanese authorities. This streamer has a history of publicly harassing individuals and behaving in an unruly manner, ranging from playing excessively loud music in the subway to asking inappropriate questions to the locals. What's more, he livestreams these incidents.

Today, on November 2, reports have emerged indicating that Ismael has once again been charged by the Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office for his actions. According to Sankei News (translated from Japanese):

"The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office charged Ismael Ramsey Khalid (24), a.k.a. Johnny Somali, a U.S. citizen who caused a nuisance at a restaurant in Minami, Osaka, with forceful obstruction of business. Indicted."

The charge stems from one of his streams in September 2023, during which he recorded himself entering a restaurant and cranking up the volume on loud music, resulting in disruption to the establishment's staff and other patrons. The report read (translated from Japanese):

"According to the indictment, at around 1:30 a.m. on September 12 at a restaurant in Dotonbori, Chuo Ward, Osaka City, he interfered with the work of a store employee by recording a video and playing loud music."

Notably, Ismael's friend, Jeremiah Duane Branch (Jino), was also previously arrested along with the streamer but has since been released. He mentioned on his Discord server that he would explain everything.

Here's what netizens had to say

The news of Johnny Somali's recent charge quickly circulated on various social media platforms, notably on X (formerly Twitter). Here are some noteworthy comments:

Online community reacts to the latest reports concerning Johnny Somali (Image via X)

Reportedly, Johnny is expected to face indictment today. However, the final verdict and the extent of his punishment remain uncertain. The streamer, with approximately 10K followers on Kick, has been absent from streaming for the past two and a half weeks.