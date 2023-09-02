Fitness YouTuber Liver King reveals going back to taking steroids, says he's undertaking "hormone replacement therapy"

Controversial fitness creator and influencer Brian "Liver King" has once more made headlines by disclosing his return to using steroid supplements. For those unfamiliar with his work, Liver King advocates for a primal lifestyle, frequently centered around consuming raw meat or liver. However, in December 2022, he faced widespread criticism and subsequently admitted to fabricating claims about adhering to a natural diet, revealing his use of steroids.

In a video uploaded on September 1, he disclosed that he had refrained from using steroids for the past few months. This decision resulted in a 20-pound weight loss, which presented certain challenges in his fitness journey. Consequently, he mentioned turning to supplements like "testosterone" and "hormone replacement therapy" (HRT) to enhance his physique.

"I don't like the idea of losing 20 pounds of muscle" - Liver King reveals why he is back on steroids

Liver King disclosed that he has been off steroids for several months, which has led to significant weight loss. Speaking about his recent health update, he stated:

"I was about 206 pounds in December, and then I got down to all the way down to 182. So, I've lost over 20 pounds. Anybody who interacts with me in real life will tell you, I look leaner. For anybody who doesn't belive me, all they have to look at my social media photos."

He added:

"Now I'll tell you what I don't like. I don't like the idea of losing over 20 pounds of muscle. I don't like the idea that became the reality of losing lot of strength."

He revealed that he hasn't been able to lift the same weight as before, which is why he is back on supplements. He said:

"I have decided to go back on it (steroids). I am taking testosterone. It's a cream. I do three clicks of it a day. I'm also doing a growth hormone. It's two clicks a day. Really what's considered as HRT or TRT."

Here's what the fans said

Despite previous criticism, his latest video actually received numerous positive comments, with many expressing appreciation for his honesty. Here are some of the top comments:

Liver King maintains an active presence on YouTube with just over 287K subscribers. He is also active on Instagram (2 million followers), where he shares photos documenting his daily activities and fitness journey.