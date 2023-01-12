The rise and fall of Liver King: From Internet sensation to Fraud

In case you missed it: Brian Johnson has finally admitted to using steroids. If that name doesn't ring any bells for you, perhaps this one might: Liver King.

Unless you've been living under a rock, or away from social media (in which case, we envy you), you've probably seen Liver King's content in some capacity. Be it on TikTok, YouTube, or Instagram, the guy is pretty much omnipresent.

His bizarre, almost laughable comments and views on fitness have been reshared countless times. He has made his way into mainstream fitness culture, and he might be on his way out of the public eye just as fast as he burst onto the scene. Today, we're going to take a look at Liver King's scandalous steroid usage.

The Rise and Fall of Liver King

Brian Johnson's peculiar approach to fitness attracted his millions of followers and dollars in the first place.

His take on 'ancestral health' was perhaps unknown to a large chunk of his audience. What really stood out to so many was his commitment to his cause; whether or not it was an act or not remains to be seen, though. He could be seen wearing boxers and a cap, boasting his impressive physique on podcasts, TikTok videos, and Instagram posts.

Along with his taste in fashion, it was also his taste in food that raised eyebrows. Johnson was a strong advocate for the consumption of raw organ meat, especially liver, from which he derived his name. He even went as far as to claim that consuming raw liver could cure certain medical conditions.

However, his claims were not backed by scientific evidence, and many experts in the field of nutrition and fitness discredited his statements. Nevertheless, he continued to gain a large following and even released a line of supplements under the 'Ancestral Supplements' line, which reportedly brings in $100 million every year.

As Johnson's fame grew, so did his influence in the bodybuilding and fitness community. Since then, he has dedicated his time and efforts to spreading his ideologies on the internet to his growing audience.

While many have had their suspicions, Brian Johnson's claims have been backed up by his commitment and degree of sincerity. However, as new details have surfaced, Johnson has been left with no choice but to come clean about his steroid usage. In a statement, Johnson delivered a heartfelt message about his steroid use, in which he highlighted the years of bullying he had to endure while growing up. Turns out, his problems stem from insecurity.

That, perhaps, paints Liver King in a different light compared to what one would've expected. We can't help but empathize with Johnson, as going through childhood trauma can severely affect your growth as an adult, forcing you to make poor decisions.

Nevertheless, it's massively irresponsible on his part, as he owes it to his enormous fanbase to be transparent and honest. Such fraudulent statements can set unhealthy standards and expectations for men's physiques, which can have a devastating impact on the self-esteem of young men.

The rise and fall of Brian Johnson, aka Liver King, serves as a cautionary tale for those in the fitness and wellness industry.

His unorthodox approach to nutrition and fitness may have gained him a large following, but his illegal steroid usage and fraudulent activities eventually led to his downfall.

It's important to always be critical of the information and advice shared by influencers and to seek out qualified professionals for guidance in the field of health and fitness.

