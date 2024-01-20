"Fix your garbage game": Community slams developers after EA FC 24 TOTY promo launch

The EA FC 24 TOTY promo is arguably one of the biggest festivals for Ultimate Team lovers, and this year, there's a lot more content for players to enjoy. From new cards to Flashback SBCs, EA Sports made sure there's something for everyone to enjoy. Yet, the opening few hours were a nightmare for the fans who couldn't even play the game.

From pack-opening glitches to lags, there were many problems. What further infuriated the community was an acknowledgment post from EA Sports that requested players to restart the game to see if the EA FC 24 TOTY promo was working properly. This led to massive backlash, with X user @StoIenGlock commenting that EA Sports should fix the game rather than drop expensive packs.

"fix your garbage game instead of spamming fifa point packs"

EA Sports gets roasted for a terrible EA FC 24 TOTY promo launch

If being unable to play wasn't bad enough, EA Sports' request to restart the game did very little. In fact, some members couldn't even believe the developers were seriously asking them to do this.

@Doumbia_FUT was quick to ask if it was the Halloween promo, referring to the terrible animation glitches after the commencement of the EA FC 24 TOTY promo.

As @TylRmfc pointed out, a massive company asking their players to restart the game to solve the issues can never go down well with the community.

Several players also pointed out that restarting the game didn't solve any issues.

Thankfully, EA Sports provided an update shortly, stating that many issues have been fixed.

While players could enjoy the EA FC 24 TOTY promo content since the fix, it should've been avoided in the first place. Moreover, the problem's exact cause remains unknown, but it might be due to increased server load.

Nevertheless, fans will be relieved they haven't had to miss out for long, and there's still time to complete all the objectives to get more rewards.