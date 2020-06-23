Fnatic to build new PUBG Mobile squad around Owais, announcement later this month

Fnatic India Lead, Nimish 'Nemo' Raut opens up regarding the organisation's new PUBG Mobile roster.

Owais is likely to be a part of Fnatic India's new PUBG Mobile line-up.

Fnatic is one of the most reputed eSports organizations in the world. They created a stir in India mobile gaming scene when they announced their PUBG Mobile roster last November. With the best players from India in their ranks, Fnatic India is one of the leading PUBG Mobile teams in the country. They've established themselves as the flag bearer of Indian eSports.

Fnatic's current PUBG Mobile roster has disbanded after PMPL South Asia and now everyone awaits the announcement of its new PUBG Mobile roster.

Fnatic's new PUBG Mobile roster

Recently, Sportskeeda got a chance to talk to Fnatic India Lead, Nimish 'Nemo' Raut. When asked about the announcement of the new roster, he said:

The values that Fnatic and I stand for are that you need to be loyal, you need to dream big, you need to be extremely humble and you need to be a team player. If we delve into some of the controversies, all the players showed these qualities, even if some showed them less than the others. However, the reality is that they did not click as a team.

He further added:

We are trying to build a roster around someone like Owais, who is extremely humble and loyal. We want to portray Owais as the kind of leader everyone can look up to. We want all the players to project similar qualities, apart from their in-game prowess. We have already made one change. Hopefully, it will be announced by the end of the month and people will find out about the 2-3 players joining Fnatic’s PUBG Mobile roster soon.

Earlier in a press meet, when Sportskeeda asked Owais regarding the same, he said:

I'm actively looking for talented players for the team and playing with different people to figure out which players work best for the squad

It is now evident that Owais will continue to be a part of the Fnatic India's PUBG Mobile roster. You can read the full interview with Fnatic Nemo here:

Inspired by my son to take up esports career: Fnatic India lead Nimish 'Nemo' Raut