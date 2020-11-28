Fnatic's CS:GO professional handed with a VAC ban by Valve

In an unbelievable turn of events, Freddy "Krimz" Johansson revealed on Twitter that he had been VAC banned by Valve.

It seems that my account got vac banned. @CSGO can you fix this asap pls 🙏🤔 — Freddy Johansson (@Krimz) November 28, 2020

Krimz is a former back-to-back major champion of Fnatic with more than 20 premier LAN titles to his name. He operates in the Support role on Fnatic's CS:GO roster and is known as one of the most consistent players on the scene. However, the two-time major winner being handed a VAC ban by Valve comes as a shock to the community.

Valve has been previously known for accidentally handing out VAC bans to players and then revoking them. It is still unknown why Krimz has been handed a VAC ban and if it could be revoked in the near future.

The 5E client circumvents CS:GO's Trusted Mode, and that is causing VAC bans for their players. When 5E fixes their client and stops generating new VAC bans, we will roll back bans for affected users. — CS:GO (@CSGO) October 15, 2020

Here's what the community had to say about the entire saga.

Despite his VAC ban by Valve, the fact that Krimz hasn't been banned by FaceIt yet is further an indication that this VAC ban could be a possible error on Valve's end. However, that hasn't stopped members of the community from making their opinions about Krimz being heard on Twitter.

Thanks to overwatch system. Where silver ranked players can be a judge for a professional player whether they cheat or not. — Belom Kepikiran (@BelomKepikiran) November 28, 2020

I really don't believe that he's cheating, but if he is or was, then 3 majors are completely invalidated by a literal cheater.

:( — Shmools (@Silent49547645) November 28, 2020

According to the SteamRep website, Krimz's steam account has received a ban from the Valve Anti-Cheat system alone and not a community ban. Along with Krimz, many other members of the community also voiced their complaints about being VAC banned without a legitimate reason.

@csgo unban me i didnt play csgo for 2 month and got vac banned wtf is this pls fix https://t.co/dmAtQVd7Zl — ICE GEMER (@ICEGEMER) November 28, 2020

Im still banned with 1700€ worth of skins gone since 107 days... — Test (@Test89045914) November 28, 2020

The Valve Anti-Cheat system has a history of handing out random bans to players owing to internal malfunctions. If the community is to be believed, Krimz has simply fallen victim to one such malfunction. It remains to be seen as to how Valve and CS:GO respond to this.

However, even if Krimz has been wrongfully banned, the question that the community should be asking is when will Valve take notice and fix these repeating errors on CS:GO.

Apart from CS:GO, Dota 2 had also witnessed several players being banned from matchmaking after the introduction of the Overwatch System from CS:GO.

With everything seen and heard, the community waits in agony as Valve still remains silent over the growing issues in the games that were once the pioneers of esports - CS:GO and Dota 2.