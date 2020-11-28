Fnatic's CS:GO professional handed with a VAC ban by Valve

In an unbelievable turn of events, Freddy "Krimz" Johansson revealed on Twitter that he had been VAC banned by Valve.
Krimz is a former back-to-back major champion of Fnatic with more than 20 premier LAN titles to his name. He operates in the Support role on Fnatic's CS:GO roster and is known as one of the most consistent players on the scene. However, the two-time major winner being handed a VAC ban by Valve comes as a shock to the community.
Valve has been previously known for accidentally handing out VAC bans to players and then revoking them. It is still unknown why Krimz has been handed a VAC ban and if it could be revoked in the near future.
Here's what the community had to say about the entire saga.
Valve hands VAC ban to Fnatic's Krimz
Despite his VAC ban by Valve, the fact that Krimz hasn't been banned by FaceIt yet is further an indication that this VAC ban could be a possible error on Valve's end. However, that hasn't stopped members of the community from making their opinions about Krimz being heard on Twitter.
According to the SteamRep website, Krimz's steam account has received a ban from the Valve Anti-Cheat system alone and not a community ban. Along with Krimz, many other members of the community also voiced their complaints about being VAC banned without a legitimate reason.
The Valve Anti-Cheat system has a history of handing out random bans to players owing to internal malfunctions. If the community is to be believed, Krimz has simply fallen victim to one such malfunction. It remains to be seen as to how Valve and CS:GO respond to this.
However, even if Krimz has been wrongfully banned, the question that the community should be asking is when will Valve take notice and fix these repeating errors on CS:GO.
Apart from CS:GO, Dota 2 had also witnessed several players being banned from matchmaking after the introduction of the Overwatch System from CS:GO.
With everything seen and heard, the community waits in agony as Valve still remains silent over the growing issues in the games that were once the pioneers of esports - CS:GO and Dota 2.Published 28 Nov 2020, 19:06 IST