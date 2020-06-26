PUBG Mobile: Fnatic ScoutOP and Owais' new teams revealed

Fnatic's ScoutOP has revealed his new roster for the PUBG Mobile India Series 2020 event.

Former teammate Owais has also done the same, though he has not revealed his permanent roster yet.

Fnatic is one of the most dominant PUBG Mobile teams in India. It has some of the best PUBG Mobile players, and a huge fan base inside and outside the game. But Fnatic's fans won't be able to witness the current line-up playing together anymore, after the conclusion of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) South Asia 2020 event.

As of 22nd May 2020, Fnatic announced that PMPL South Asia 2020 would be the last tournament for the squad's current roster. There will then be some changes in the squad that will be announced soon after.

The team has not been playing as per its potential in many tournaments recently, and everyone knows that Fnatic needs some changes. Since the disagreement between Owais and ScoutOP a few weeks ago, everyone was of the opinion that the latter would be leaving Fnatic. But it seems that he will be the one to stay.

Recently ScoutOP tweeted:

Due to his talent and massive fan base in India, ScoutOP has always been the face of Fnatic. Based on his tweet, it seems that the new roster of Fnatic will be playing around ScoutOP at upcoming tournaments, so as to maximise its potential.

And from the below tweet, it can be concluded that in the future, ScoutOP and Owais will not be playing together.

ScoutOP's new team:

In his recent YouTube stream, ScoutOP also revealed a member of his new roster. We found out that Orange Rock's IGL (In Game Leader) Mavi would be playing with ScoutOP in the nearby future.

For the ongoing PMIS tournament as well, ScoutOP has revealed his new roster, which includes the likes of Mavi, Daljit and GiLL.

Owais' new team:

Owais has also created a new team, but he has not announced the lineup officially. He, however, did announce his new roster just before the start of the ongoing PMIS 2020 series, which includes the likes of Franky, MaxKash and Ash.