Football Manager 2023 debut on PlayStation 5 pushed back, developers cite "unforeseen complications"

PlayStation 5 users looking to play Football Manager 2023 are in for some terrible news. The hit simulation series, which was expected to return this month, has been indefinitely delayed.

Based on the latest update, technical issues have resulted in the delay, and a new date is yet to be offered. Moreover, the problem is with the PlayStation console only, as the title will be released on other platforms as planned, which will happen a few days from now. The reason stated by the developers for the postponement of the title is:

"Unforeseen complications which have arisen during the submissions and approvals process."

PlayStation 5 users excited about Football Manager 2023 will have to be patient

SEGA and Sports Interactive wanted to ensure that players on as many platforms as possible could enjoy this year's release. Traditionally, the annual release happens on Xbox consoles.

However, Sports Interactive announced a change in its plans when the first trailer was released: the title was finally going to arrive on the PS5. This left many owners who owned Sony's console users excited as they were finally going to get what they wanted.

The original plans were to release Football Manager 2023 on November 8 for all the platforms. While PlayStation 5 users weren't able to enjoy the early access period, and now, they have to wait for the title longer than other platform users.

Sports Interactive has spoken about the unforeseen issues that have arisen; they were the cause of the delay. This has forced the developers to push back Football Manager 2023's release date on the PlayStation 5 console.

Miles Jacobson, studio director at Sports Interactive, was quick to share his disappointment over the entire ordeal:

"We're devastated by this outcome, which we have worked tirelessly with our partners for a number of weeks to try to address. It was especially difficult to make the decision to delay, as it involves holding back a great game that a number of talented people within SI have worked tremendously hard on for quite some time."

Speaking about their intentions, he said:

"We will continue to do everything in our power to get this game into the hands of PS5 gamers as soon as we can."

Due to the uncertain situation around the game's release, PlayStation 5 users who pre-ordered the game can request a refund as long as they follow the policy of the store they used.

A new date is yet to be revealed as of now, but it's unlikely to arrive anytime soon. As things stand, Football Manager 2023 will be released on PC, Xbox, specific tablets, and mobiles on November 8.

