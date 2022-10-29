Football Manager 2023 beta off to a great start; over 12 million goals scored in the opening week

Despite the bugs and glitches surrounding the Football Manager 2023 beta, players are maximizing usage in the early access period. Following the beta launch on October 20, Sports Interactive has officially updated some stats, and it is safe to say that the numbers are quite interesting.

There was never any doubt about the popularity of this year's release after more than 2.5 million matches were registered in the opening three days. That number is no mean feat, given the early access period is accessible exclusively to PC players. Before the game's full launch, the beta period allows players to report bugs and glitches to the developers.

Thankfully, the Football Manager 2023 beta seems to work as well as possible in the early access period. If the reports serve as an indicator, players are already busy taking the clubs of their choice to new heights. While the number of goals will seem to stand out, some other early impressions hint at how the year could progress.

Football Manager 2023 beta reports show that the game is quite stable and enjoyable

Traditionally, the early access period can be messy as some major bugs can hamper players' progress. While some bugs are present, game-breaking ones haven't been discovered as of now. This is perhaps why over 12.5 million goals have been scored across all the saves combined.

This clearly shows that scoring seems to be fine and shouldn't be a problem in the long run for players. The average per match is over 2 goals, as 6.1 million matches have been registered up until now. Considering that many are managing weaker sides on paper, the numbers are phenomenal as far as the game engine is concerned.

After years of dominance, the 4-2-3-1 formation seems to have reduced in dominance. The 4-3-3 wide formation is now the go-to option for most players in the Football Manager 2023 beta, with the DM performing an important role in the game.

While this may sound incredible, over 70,000 in-game seasons have already been completed. This will bring the average to nearly 1000 seasons daily, and it is sure to increase as more players acquire their game copy. Over 120,000 trophies have been won, including more than 11,000 promotions.

Unfortunately, for some, nearly 2,500 managers have also suffered relegation in the game. Finally, transfers seem to offer the same amount of fun to players this year. Over 1.2 million in-game transfers have been completed in the Football Manager 2023 beta, showcasing that many managers aren't happy with their squads.

It remains to be seen if the game can build on the early success in the days to come. The full release will take place on November 8, and the game will be launched across PCs, consoles, tablets, and mobiles.

