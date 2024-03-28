Former Counter-Strike pro pashaBiceps cycled a boat over the open Baltic Sea to reach Copenhagen Major

Jaroslaw Jarząbkowski, better known by his Counter-Strike name pashaBiceps, has wowed the internet after sharing clips and pictures of himself cycling a pedal boat across the open Baltic Sea to watch the very first CS2 Copenhagen Major. Jaroslaw had cycled over a thousand kilometers last year to the Paris Major from Poland and is attempting a similar challenge this year.

He has been frequently updating his socials with news about his journey from his country to Denmark and had arrived in the seaside city of Rostock, Germany, after starting off last weekend on March 23. Instead of taking the ferry over the Baltic Sea to cross into Denmark, pashaBiceps used a cycle-pedal boat or water bike called Pola One for most of the way (approximately 10 hours). He shared a short clip of himself titled "Pirate of the Baltic Sea" on X.

Polish Counter-Strike legend pashaBiceps is cycling about 1000 KM to see the 2024 PGL Major Copenhagen

Jaroslaw is a proper icon in the Counter-Strike community, famous for being part of the legendary Polish group Golden Five. Widely celebrated as one of the most successful esports professionals, he officially retired as a player in 2019 and signed on with Team Liquid as a content creator before leaving in 2022.

Since then, pasaBicepts has been participating in MMA fights. Based out of Warsaw, Poland, he competes in the men's middleweight bouts in the Eastern European region. However, his love for gaming is not over, as is evident from the way he cycled to France last year for the Major and is still attempting to reach Copenhagen.

While cycling for 1000km is impressive in itself, the fact that the 35-year-old attempted to cross the open Baltic Sea using a cycle boat has naturally attracted a lot of attention on social media. In fact, before embarking on the overseas journey, he had described taking the ferry as cheating.

But readers should note that after reaching the shores of Denmark, pashaBiceps came clean, stating that he did resort to using another boat due to weather conditions, jokingly calling himself a cheater. The former Counter-Strike pro still needs to cycle to Copenhagen for the first CS2 Major and is expected to complete the journey tomorrow, essentially having cycled about a thousand kilometers in eight days.