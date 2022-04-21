Former Manchester United striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez joins Complexity as a streamer

Fans of Manchester United remember Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez best as a striker, but he has just picked up a new role as a streamer with Complexity Gaming. The Mexican national team star is joining what has been heralded as one of the premier and longest standing esports organizations.

Complexity, recognized as a global leader in modern esports, has nabbed one of the most popular "free agents” available. Hernandez has played for several teams across his career, including Manchester United, Bayer Leverkusen, West Ham United, and currently, LA Galaxy. Now, he's joining a new team.

Javier Hernandez has joined the Complexity Stars program, which, according to Sports Business Journal, seeks to do the following:

“Mutually benefit the organization and the stars involved by cross-pollinating audiences from the sports, gaming and entertainment industries with that of esports and gaming.”

así no hay quien nos detenga! Another Massive Signing for Complexity

Hernandez put out a press release, saying:

“Gaming has always been a passion of mine, and by signing with Complexity Stars, I’ll be able to create content and host events to better engage with my fans off the pitch. Complexity has a rich history in gaming and esports, and after seeing their commitment to developing talent and fostering opportunities for athletes to organically grow with the space, I knew it would be a perfect fit.”

It is certainly interesting when a nation's all-time leading goal scorer joins a team with famous streamer TimtheTatman. Today, the worlds of sports and gaming has taken a leap towards their continued growth.

Mexico's all time leading goal scorer Chicharito has officially signed with Complexity, and this guy is his boss

What a world.

One fan is pretty happy that he is joining Complexity in a new career move.

chicharito!!!!! My goat signed

Seeing a world famous football star in a gaming announcement is something special for fans of Chicharito.

Others are struggling to wrap their minds around the move, which is definitely a surprise.

A former Man Utd striker, Chicharito, has just signed with Complexity.

Chicharito is the eighth professional athlete to join Complexity. He joins former NBA player and current collegiate golfer J.R. Smith, NFL running back Leonard Fournette, and UFC fighter Max Holloway on the team.

