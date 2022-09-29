Former PS5 launch exclusive Sackboy: A Big Adventure is coming to PC - Release dates, features, and more

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is yet another Sony PlayStation game that will be ported over to PC in the near future. The platformer's release on PC is closer than ever, with announcements of the official dates of the release.

Following years of exclusivity, PlayStation seems to have changed its approach by making more and more games available on PC. Players are already able to play Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War (2018), among many others that have been ported over to PC. Let's look at all the details that were shown in the platformer's PC trailer.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure comes to PC along with another blockbuster from PlayStation

Thanks to a video on PlayStation's Latin American account, players have a glimpse of what's coming from Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Most importantly, the game's release date and some of its features have been shown as well.

The 3D platformer will be released globally on October 27 unless unforeseen delays occur. This will pair the game with the Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves collection, as both titles will be released in October.

The interesting fact here is the support for superior graphical capabilities on PC for Sackboy: A Big Adventure. There will be 4K support at 120 FPS, which is sure to delight fans. Much like the previous Marvel's Spider-Man port, the game will have 21:9 Ultrawide support.

Furthermore, PC players will be able to enjoy the Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) on supported output devices to ensure that the game runs smoothly. There will also be support for Nvidia's DLSS, allowing players to further optimize the title based on their preferences.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was originally released in 2020 on PS4 and PS5 and has been considered a success, overall. Thanks to its fun gameplay and interesting mechanics, the game has captured a decent fanbase. However, its accessibility has been limited to PlayStation consoles due to its exclusive nature. This will change very soon as the game will soon be available to PC players worldwide.

The game has a special place in the hearts of many as it was one of the titles launched for the PS5's debut. It's quite different from what other games offer and caters more to a younger demographic. This doesn't mean that older players won't be able to enjoy their time in the game.

The core gameplay is quite simple as players explore a large world and progress from one level to another. Players must use platforms to move on to the next stage to unlock more content. It's a fun title that will now be available to a wider playerbase, which is likely to benefit the developers.

