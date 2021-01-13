Fortnite 15.20 update patch notes: Hop Rock Dualies, new skins, Predator, and more

The early patch notes for the Fortnite 15.20 update gave everyone an insight into what to expect from the newest patch.

The current update has many new things in store for players, so here's everything new coming to the game.

Fortnite 15.20 update patch notes

#1 - New skins

New skins are more of a common thing that Epic Games introduces with every update. As a part of the Fortnite 15.20 update, Ruby Shadows, Tess, and Orin make their way into the game.

The fun part about Orin is that he is on the hunt for his long-lost twin, as per the description. And the skin bears a strange but strong resemblance to Lexa, the first anime-themed skin introduced in the game. There's a new traversal emote, too, making its way into the game.

There's also a new winter outfit coming in-game as a part of the Fortnite 15.20 update. This outfit has a back bling, which apparently looks like a beehive, and a dual-wielding pickaxe called Honey Hitters.

#2 - New weapons

Here are the new dualies! pic.twitter.com/Lbu2XoA1qU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 13, 2021

The long-awaited Hop Rock dualies have finally been revealed in the game, and they look fantastic. These guns use medium bullets and have a magazine size of 18.

The lever-action shotgun has also made its way into the game as a part of the Fortnite 15.20 update.

new shotty gun Lever Action Shotgun pic.twitter.com/ZYWorQBhea — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 13, 2021

The lever-action shotgun can be acquired from random loot drops spread out all over the island in the game. The legendary tactical assault rifle is also being unvaulted as a part of this new update.

New/Unvaulted Items:

• Legendary Tactical Assault Rifle

• Rare Tactical Assault Rifle

• All Rarities - Lever Action Shotgun [NEW]

• Uncommon Snowy Flopper — VastBlast - Fortnite Leaks (@VastBlastt) January 13, 2021

#3 - Predator

The Predator skin (or at least a skin related to the Predator/Nightmare event) will be a NPC on the map! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 13, 2021

Predator Spray & Banner got added! pic.twitter.com/2EVawdoYRn — HYPEX (@HYPEX) January 13, 2021

The Predator will make its way into the game with the Fortnite 15.20 update. It'll join the ever-growing list of hunters to help deal with the zero point.

The Predator's ship has landed somewhere on the map!



Via @Lucas7yoshi | #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/67Xy51lsIP — Mikey | Fortnite News (@MikeDulaimi) January 13, 2021

This is how the Predator ship looks, and it's landed somewhere on the map in Fortnite.

#4 - New cosmetics

v15.20 new cosmetics



Not pictured: 2 gliders pic.twitter.com/LPBltIJVm0 — Lucas7yoshi - Fortnite Leaks (@Lucas7yoshi) January 13, 2021

There are lots of new cosmetics, making their way into the game. From new sprays to emotes to pickaxes and gliders, players will have a brand new roster of cosmetics thanks to the Fortnite 15.20 update.

Shadow Slicer, Null Pick, and Tricksy Axe pickaxes pic.twitter.com/wwJEVqT9A8 — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2021

Sky Shadow & Spikey Jet Glider pic.twitter.com/ZS3YbeRx8R — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 13, 2021

There's also a possibility that Travis Scott will be returning to the item shop soon. The exact date and details surrounding this event are still unknown.

Travis Scott will soon return to the Item Shop! — ShiinaBR - Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) January 13, 2021

More details about the Fortnite 15.20 update will be released as and when more information is available.