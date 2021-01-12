How to get Fortnite original Pickaxe for free before it leaves the item shop this Friday

Fortnite has brought back the original pickaxe, and it's free for anyone who wants to claim it before January 15th.

In the days of the tilted tower and dusty depot, if a player was to have the original pickaxe and a default skin, they were looked down upon. These players were still too new to have had any other free skins or have earned them by leveling up or even buying them.

Some pro sweat players looking to cause trouble did this to laugh in other players' faces when they were swiftly killed in a build battle.

When the pickaxe was changed as a default item, and the new pickaxe came out, players regretted taking a piece of the first playthroughs in Fortnite for granted. The skins and everything else may change, but in most games, it's fun to keep the very first items.

This pickaxe has now been brought back as the throwback axe, but it will only be in stores for a limited time.

Epic Games must have observed how popular original items are to the fanbase. Since last year, Epic Game has brought back skins, emotes, and many other random items that make players feel nostalgic.

Go into the item shop or through the PlayStation store to get the throwback axe. Once players have claimed their brand new, yet very old, pickaxe, they can go into their locker and equip it immediately.

Fortnite's original tems are the most envied items in the game

The original items sell so easily because of the status that comes with them. It's a sign that a player has played the game for a long and is likely to be a better player.

Fortnite enthusiasts who bought skins when Epic Games started making them can now show off their collection and even sell their accounts for a few hundred dollars.

Selling my Fortnite account. $700 dollars worth of skins. + has earnings and good PR. DM offer. — Jaibami (@Jaibami) January 7, 2021

There have been players who have sold an entire roster, emotes, and items for a few thousand dollars, but they would not be gaining on these transactions.

Some of the skins' cost was almost $20 apiece when they came out, so selling 10-15 skins for only $30 doesn't seem financially beneficial.

