Top 5 Fortnite Creative maps for warm up in 2021

It is widely known that some top Fortnite pros play warm-up maps before a match or stream to get into the rhythm.

The best maps will be useful to real applications in-game and are thought-provoking in nature. Each arena in this list has been selected because pro players will train a different skill used in Fortnite in general.

Best Creative maps for warm up in Fortnite

#5 - WATERFALL PRINCESS CASTLE: ADVENTURE

Many RPG enthusiasts love castles, fantasy, and everything in between. In particular, this map is reminiscent of Spyro 2: Ripto's rage with its bright and cartoony greens meshed with the purples that look a lot like Spyro's scales.

The point is for players to get enough coins on the outside of the castle to make it inside, where more peril awaits! This map is a great inspiration for players to make their own maps or more creative bases.

Code: 5582-9391-4208

#4 - Halloween Color Switch

This is the Halloween version of this map:

The Halloween version of the map adds more deadliness and engagement to the environment than the original. They are similar to one of the mini-games of Fall Guys in that only one color is the right one at a time.

If a player is not in the right color when they need to be, then down into the lava, they go! It is the perfect way for them to get ready for the idea of base battles mid to late game and how one false step could mean an early loss.

Code: 2426-7841-6958

#3 - The Parable of Jonesy

This map is a single-player-only experience and the perfect way to get ready for a solo match in Fortnite. It is the player against everyone else, no looking to the side for help because that is an easy way to a fast loss in Solos.

Players need to run fast, think faster, and enjoy the ride through a well-written explanation of Jonesy's past.

Code: 3417-6117-5923

#2 - The Actually Fun, Fun Run

Parkour maps are a fast favorite among the creative levels to try out in Fortnite. Most players love going through each level and trying again and again to make a jump onto a tiny sliver of rock or floor.

They could be actual parkour, or just somewhere the player throws a grenade and decides if they're flung far enough to pass a level.

This particular map is pretty underrated, but most parkour maps are the same, and anything above 50 takes too long. These are fun arenas that can be excellent for practice. Some players need to take their time to do these last two on the list.

trying to mope in bed but my brother is losing it over fortnite parkour across the hall — kadz◉‿◉dle (@Kadzoodle) January 3, 2021

Code: 4276-2794-9891

#1 - Selage's Edit Courses

This choice was an easy number 1 for many because, in the heat of fighting the last opponents, there will undoubtedly be some of the fastest edits, builds, and shooting in the entire match.

That is not something that any player suddenly does well at, but requires intense practice, and this map is the perfect place to do so because every level is challenging but fair.

Many players have spent countless hours trying to pass this map to no avail and anyone who can make it all the way through deserves praise.

Code: 3847-9331-2064

