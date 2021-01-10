How to get the Grefg Icon Series skin in Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite's Icon Series has finally brought in TheGrefg and fans are eager to get their hands on his skin.

PWR Lachlan's skin was available for 2,200 VBucks, Ninja's skin was available for 2,000 VBucks, while Loserfruit's was worth 1,800 VBucks. This leads to the belief that the higher the anticipation of the Icon chosen, the higher the bundle price. There is no skin more anticipated than TheGrefg because of Epic Games' decision to delay his skin in order to bring PWR Lachlan into the Icon Series.

Image via Epic Games

Image via Fortnite

The original announcement of the Icon series featured TheGrefg and not Lachlan, but as the year went on, Lachlan was announced to join the series and TheGrefg was ignored and cast aside. That wait is finally over, as TheGrefg has stated in a recent Twitter post.

Al final todo llega. — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) January 10, 2021

Now that there is only a day left, fans can conclude that the VBucks price for TheGrefg's bundle will likely be 2,300 or more. TheGrefg has had the longest and most built-up anticipation, so Epic Games could well decide that he will be more pricey.

Fans will also need to take into account that Lachlan's skin was priced higher than Ninjas and that he had an electric current that powered up further with each kill made in-game.

If players want to finally get the new TheGrefg Icon Series skin, then they will have to be quick, because like all other streamers featured, this skin will only be available for a limited time.

Fortnite has made fans wait for this Icon Series Skin for longer than many players realize

Right before TheGrefg had the opportunity to be featured in the Icon Series, both Ninja and PWR Lachlan got their time as available skins. Some players received the Lachlan skin as early as November 5th, which was an entire week earlier than the release date.

TheGrefg however, has been teasing his fans more than any other creator. These images teasing his Fortnite skin are what keeps his fans up at night.

Image via Epic Games

Image via TheGrefg

So @easkateconcepts concept on TheGrefg skin hmm i rate it 10/10 LOOKS SO SICK LOL pic.twitter.com/ToMDupeLcG — Frosted Flurry Leaks (@FlurryLeaks) January 10, 2021

Epic Games might be playing into the joke that they have made him wait longer than any of the original mentioned creators when the Icon Series was first announced, including pushing his skin further, just to add PWR Lachlan.

No one has waited longer or been more patient than TheGrefg himself, however, he has mentioned this skin on his channel at least once a month since Ninja's came out. In a recent video, TheGrefg vented his frustration with being made fun of online, and knowing their jokes had a large scoop of truth to them.

Image via TheGrefg

Still, jokes and memes aside, it is great to see TheGrefg finally get his promised skin on a game that has helped him reach 16 million Subscribers on YouTube.

Throw the memes in the trash!



Congratulations @TheGrefg on your Icon Series skin!



(Official announcement on January 11) pic.twitter.com/smMM8Ijh5h — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) January 8, 2021

