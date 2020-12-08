TheGrefg is the fastest-growing Fortnite streamer

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 4 ended with the Devourer Of Worlds event, and history was rewritten concerning Twitch viewership.

Almost all the popular streamers, like Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan, Timothy "TimTheTatMan" John Betar, Benjamin "DrLupo" Lupo, Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff, Nate Hill, and David "TheGrefg" Cánovas Martínez live-streamed the event.

While most experienced steady viewership, some were lucky to capitalize on the Devourer Of Worlds event.

TheGrefg, in fact, surpassed other content creators and broke the world record for concurrent Fortnite viewership on Twitch.

TheGrefg leading the Fortnite content creator race with milestone viewership on Twitch

Bueno, pues esto es lo que me marca Twitch sobre el directo de hoy. No sé si han sido 660.000 en realidad, más, menos, mañana me confirmarán...



En cualquier caso se convierte en el directo más visto de mi vida y el record mundial de un streamer en Twitch.



No tengo palabras. 💜 pic.twitter.com/oxTixNgWAD — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) December 1, 2020

TheGrefg amassed over 660k concurrent viewers on Twitch during the event. This overshadowed the previous world record of Ninja, who garnered over 635k concurrent viewers.

As history is a record of events subject to change, TheGrefg has earned his spot in the books with this milestone achievement in Fortnite viewership.

However, Ninja achieved this record when he teamed up with popular icons like Drake, Travis Scott, and Juju Smith Schuster. TheGrefg broke this record just by live-streaming the Devourer Of Worlds event.

Several experts have remarked how the event was only 15 minutes long, and that's all TheGrefg needed to break the Fortnite icon's world record.

Thus, it is plausible to expect another massive viewership-tussle between these two heavyweights when the next major in-game event is announced.

Some of the biggest Fortnite content creators on Twitch are SypherPK, Nate Hill, Cody "Clix" Conrod, Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson, and Nickmercs. Regardless, statistics show that TheGrefg has surpassed them all in December.

Image via TwitchMetrics

TwitchMetrics revealed that TheGrefg had an over 497,119 follower change, earning first spot in the fastest-growing Fortnite Twitch streamers of 2020 list. Following him is Nate Hill at number two, while SypherPK is No 3.

TheGrefg also live-streamed the J Balvin concert in Fortnite. This was exceptionally successful for him, as Epic Games rewarded players with exclusive cosmetics for LATAM regional players.

Recently, he was also added to the Fortnite Icon Series along with Ninja, Ross "Lachlan" Power, and Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsten. This was indeed a brilliant gesture from Epic to incorporate their Spanish and LATAM community.

#NewVIDEO



🤬🥇 MI PRIMERA VICTORIA de la Temporada 5, con algún enfado que otro... 🥇🤬



Disfruten bellas personas. 😘 https://t.co/FgTEk8opdA pic.twitter.com/dHpqOxMXGY — Grefg =) (@TheGrefg) December 3, 2020

TheGrefg currently has 5.1 million followers on Twitch and about 15.7 million subscribers on YouTube. After breaking the record, he put up a tweet and a video thanking his faithful followers.

He has successfully united one of the largest Fortnite communities around the world. To have an iconic streamer like TheGrefg representing the Spanish and LATAM communities makes Fortnite an all-encompassing video game.

Although the much-maligned DMCA copyright strike might affect TheGrefg's Devourer Of The Worlds video, nothing actionable has been implemented yet. This means that his 660k video stands as the record-holding Fortnite viewership on Twitch.

Hopefully, the massive success of TheGrefg will encourage more streamers and influencers from the Spanish and LATAM regions to play and stream Fortnite.

