Fortnite developers reject Grefg's Icon series emote for being too inappropriate

Fortnite developers did not believe that TheGrefg's emote had good intentions, as it is just a recurring thrust with his pelvis.

If you were to watch the video of the proposed emote, named the "Papi Gavi dance" you can easily see why it is not appropriate for a PG game with the style of Fortnite.

The original Papi Gavi dance has an introductory clasped hands snake movement and a somewhat elegant style which is a reminder of authentic belly dancing while having a very modern and risque twist.

During a stream, when TheGrefg was discussing his entry into the Icon Series, he shows off how the emote will look, to propose that it has good intentions. However, it is fast and easy to see Epic Games' reasoning.

It could have been the bitten lip, quick thrusts, or even the noises he makes while doing the dance or all three, but Epic Games has a point.

-New- GrefG Icon Series Skin coming soon!https://t.co/uUvyqA1tMv — Ben Moyle (@ben_moyle12) January 8, 2021

Players will get to see the exact emote that TheGrefg chose when the skin comes out on January 11th.

Fortnite finally lets TheGrefg to have an Icon in game

Who deserves to be an Icon in Fortnite and who doesn't is always up for debate, but Epic Games has made being an Icon something of a milestone to have as a pro-Fortnite Streamer. If a streamer is picked to be an Icon, it means that they have a large following and are a major influencer for Fortnite in Epic Games' eyes.

Fans had to watch other streamers get their time to shine, like Lachlan or Ninja, but Grefg has been a name that has circulated through the community, and now his time has come. Notably not too soon either, as some fans were tired of him getting passed up.

Throw the memes in the trash!



Congratulations @TheGrefg on your Icon Series skin!



(Official announcement on January 11) pic.twitter.com/smMM8Ijh5h — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) January 8, 2021

I do agree. Grefg was top three icon series to be mentioned with ninja and lufu. They are really making him wait for very too long — Craig(4) (@CraigTL_) January 5, 2021

But patience has been rewarded and The Grefg Icon skin will be released on January 11th, 2021.

