Fortnite: Best ways to get free V-Bucks in 2020

Fortnite is one of the most popular battle royale games that features a host of in-game items like cosmetics, emotes, etc. Some of these items can be collected for free, but most of them need to be purchased by spending V-Bucks. V-Bucks is the in-game currency of Fortnite.

Several players try to find different ways to earn free V-Bucks, but some of them get trapped in illegal methods or scams. In this article, we discuss the best legitimate ways to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite.

How to get free V-Bucks in Fortnite?

1) Level Up

The best way to earn free V-Bucks is by levelling up in the game. Players can level up by completing missions and challenges. They can also collect experience points by playing a match. Levelling up a number of tiers will reward the players with free V-Bucks that they can use to buy in-game items in Fortnite.

2) Daily Login and Challenges

Fortnite players can get 50 to 100 V-Bucks by completing daily challenges or quests. They can also earn free V-Bucks by merely logging into the game daily. Free cosmetics and skins are up for grabs too.

3) Save the World

Save the World campaign of Fortnite also offers some challenges and missions that need to be completed in order to earn free V-Bucks. These V-Bucks can also be used to purchase and access pinata Llamas that provide further rewards. V-Bucks can also be used to buy cosmetics, skins and character outfits for the Battle Royale mode.

