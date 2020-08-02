Fortnite Champion Series 1st Console Qualifier leaderboards released

The Fortnite Champion Series has entered its full swing and the first qualifier has just been completed. Here we will take a look at the third round console results by server.

Fortnite Champion Series - Info

The Fortnite Champion Series is a weeks long event broken apart by region and by console and PC. Therefore, for the analysis we will be splitting up our comparison by console and PC as well.

There are three rounds in each qualifier, and there will be 4 qualifiers before the season final. We have just completed the first qualifier and we will be analyzing its final round.

Additionally, the Middle East server will be absent from these because their qualifier event was delayed.

Fortnite Champion Series Console Qualifier 1 - Points

For the Fortnite Champion Series, points are awarded to players both by their placement and by their eliminations. Scoring is as follows:

Victory Royale: 14 points

2nd: 11 points

3rd: 10 points

4th - 5th: 9 points

6th - 10th: 8 points

11th - 15th: 7 points

16th - 20th: 6 points

21st - 25th: 5 points

26th - 30th: 4 points

31st - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match

The player with the single highest point total belongs to Tsg Pàradox on the North America West server who managed a score of 85. Highest average was taken instead by the Asia server, where server’s top 10 Fortnite players managed an average of 54.8 points.

Every server’s top 10 averaged out at 49.63, with the lowest average being tied by both the Brazil and North America East servers at just 43.9

Fortnite Champion Series Console Qualifier 1 - Eliminations

Although points determine who advances, eliminations show which players are the most deadly in a fight, and which Fortnite servers have the most hostile environment to play in.

For the first Fortnite Champion Series Console Qualifier, the single highest average eliminations belongs to ValKy.ぴーえふ on the Asia server with an average of 4.67 kills per match. This is almost double the highest server average with the Europe server’s top 10 averaging out at just 2.7 kills.

All server’s top 10 came out at just 2.32, with the lowest server’s top 10 players’ eliminations going to the Brazil server with only 1.97.

Fortnite Champion Series Console Qualifier 1 - Placement

Placement is one of the best ways for players to score points, and it shows which players are best at making it to the endgame and which servers care more about placing well than others.

Highest average placement was taken by Tsg Pàradox for North America West who placed on average in the top 4.67 in their matches. Asia took the top 10’s best placement, with its top 10 Fortnite players placing on average in the top 18.68.

All servers’ top 10s averaged out at 25.73 with North America East performing the worst with its top 10 players placing on average just in the top 30.8 of their games.