Fortnite Champion Series 1st PC Qualifier leaderboards released

The Fortnite Champion Series has entered its full swing and the first qualifier has just been completed. Here we will take a look at the third round PC results by server.

Fortnite Champion Series - Info

The Fortnite Champion Series is a weeks long event broken apart by region and by PC and Console. Therefore, for the analysis we will be splitting up our comparison by PC and Console as well.

There are three rounds in each qualifier, and there will be 4 qualifiers before the season final. We have just completed the first qualifier and we will be analyzing its final round.

Additionally, the Middle East server will be absent from these because their qualifier event was delayed.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Qualifier 1 - Points

For the Fortnite Champion Series, points are awarded to players both by their placement and by their eliminations. Scoring is as follows:

Victory Royale: 14 points

2nd: 11 points

3rd: 10 points

4th - 5th: 9 points

6th - 10th: 8 points

11th - 15th: 7 points

16th - 20th: 6 points

21st - 25th: 5 points

26th - 30th: 4 points

31st - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match

Highest points for this Fortnite Champion Series qualifier goes to Eshzzz on the Oceania server with 80 points. Oceania’s top 10 players also beat every other server’s top 10 for the highest point average at 56.9 points. All severs’ top 10 average at 50.77 with Europe’s top 10 having the lowest point average amongst its top 10 players with just 45.1 points.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Qualifier 1 - Eliminations

Although points determine who advances, eliminations show which players are the most deadly in a fight, and which Fortnite servers have the most hostile environment to play in. When it comes to the single most lethal player in the final round of the first Fortnite PC Champion Series Qualifier, that honor goes to LOUD leleo for the Brazil server, with an average eliminations of 3.83.

Brazil also had the most deadly server with its top 10 players managing an average of 2.58 kills each. All servers’ top 10 was only a hair behind at 2.33, with the Europe server’s top 10 Fortnite players having the fewest average kills at just 2.15.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Qualifier 1 - Placement

Placement is one of the best ways for players to score points, and it shows which players are best at making it to the endgame and which servers care more about placing well than others.

Oceania’s Eshzzz had the best placement in this qualifier as well, on average placing in the top 6.67 in each of their games. It is fitting, then, that Oceania had the highest placed top 10 as well, on average placing in the top 17.15 altogether.

This is a few spots higher than all top 10’s average of the top 23.99, with Europe once again having the worst ranking here with its top 10 averaging just in the top 30.88.