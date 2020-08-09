Fortnite Champion Series Leaderboards Update, console Qualifier 3

The Fortnite Champion Series has just completed its third set of qualifiers on both PC and console. Here’s we’ll see who the best players are and which servers are the most fierce for console Fortnite. Check here for the breakdown of the PC qualifier.

Fortnite Champion Series console Qualifier 3 - Info

The Fortnite Champion Series console side has been significantly more swingy than its PC counterpart. With higher highs and lower lows, console Fortnite seems to be much more stratified than the PC.

As usual, tournament points are awarded to players like this:

Victory Royale: 14 points

2nd: 11 points

3rd: 10 points

4th - 5th: 9 points

6th - 10th: 8 points

11th - 15th: 7 points

16th - 20th: 6 points

21st - 25th: 5 points

26th - 30th: 4 points

31st - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match

This score structure very slightly favors good placement over a high kill score, however it is generally assumed to be a fairly balanced way of weighing both skills.

Fortnite Champion Series console Qualifier 3 - Points

Tournament points are the only determining factor for which players will advance to the next stage, with the top 50 not-yet-qualified players from each qualifier moving on to the semi finals later in the tournament. For this qualifier, the player with the most points was the Middle East’s ASMR ixDire, who had a staggering 81 points. But that wasn’t the only thing this player did, you’ll hear more of him later.

For comparison, the average among the best players in this tournament was 46.69 points, nearly half of ixDire’s total. The server which managed to have its top ten players achieve the highest point average was Asia, at 52, and the lowest was taken by Europe at just 44.5.

Fortnite Champion Series console Qualifier 3 - Eliminations

Top average eliminations goes to ixDire as well, this time with an average of 3.83 eliminations per match. Average eliminations can tend to reveal how aggressive a player is, and how likely they are to successfully take fights.

On average the top players only achieved 2.17 eliminations per match, effectively showing that ixDire is roughly 57% more successful in fights than the average of all top ten players across all servers. As a server, Asia was the most elimination reliant server with its top ten players earning an average of 2.53 per game, while North America West relied on eliminations the lease with just 2 eliminations on average among its top ten players.

Fortnite Champion Series console Qualifier 3 - Placement

For top placement, the best player is once again ixDire, who placed on average in the top 8.5 spots across their six games. So what’s going on? How did this one player effectively sweep the tournament?

Their placement was much better than the average among all the best players, placing only in the top 28.1 spots on average. The most placement heavy server was the Middle East with its top ten players taking the top 24.6 spots on average, though a significant part of this number was the result of ixDire’s impressive performance. The least placement reliant server went to Europe with its best players only placing in the top 32 spots in their games on average.