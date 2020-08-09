Fortnite Champion Series Leaderboards Update, PC Qualifier 3

The Fortnite Champion Series has just completed its third set of qualifiers on both PC and console. Here’s we’ll see who the best players are and which servers are the most fierce for PC Fortnite. Check here for the breakdown of the console qualifier.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Qualifier 3 - Info

So far the PC side of the Fortnite Champion Series has been a tight competition all over the world. Compared to the console events, the PC qualifiers tend to have a much more even split of skills, making it harder for any one player to stand above the competition.

As usual, tournament points are awarded to players like this:

Victory Royale: 14 points

2nd: 11 points

3rd: 10 points

4th - 5th: 9 points

6th - 10th: 8 points

11th - 15th: 7 points

16th - 20th: 6 points

21st - 25th: 5 points

26th - 30th: 4 points

31st - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match

This score structure very slightly favors good placement over a high kill score, however it is generally assumed to be a fairly balanced way of weighing both skills.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Qualifier 3 - Points

The player who managed to earn the most points, coming in with an incredible 77 points from the North America West server, was 100T Arkhram. Over on the North America West server, Arkhram had both the highest average eliminations and the top average placement across all of their games. Arkhram also managed to win two of those games, making them one of a select few to have multiple wins.

Arkhram’s point total towers over the average for players in the top ten of their servers, at just 48.4, and is even impressive against the highest server average with Oceania at 52. Coming in last is Europe, with the lowest average points among its top ten players at just 43.4.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Qualifier 3 - Eliminations

For this Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier, the highest average eliminations for a single Fortnite player goes to Movrickz from Oceania, with an average of 4 eliminations per game in this qualifier. Movrickz average eliminations were so high they actually ended up causing an error in the aggregator made to make these calculations, very well done indeed.

Their average eliminations is almost double the average among top players, just 2.18, with the best server being Europe with a server top ten average of 2.38. The least elimination dependant server belongs to North America East, where the top ten only averaged 1.92 eliminations per game.

Fortnite Champion Series PC Qualifier 3 - Placement

The best placed player is one already mentioned above. Here we return to Arkhram who placed on average in the top 10.67 in each game. For comparison, the average place among top players on all servers was just the top 25.96 spots. On average, Arkhram placed more than 15 spots higher than the world’s bests’ average.

The most placement reliant server was Oceania, with its top ten players taking the top 20.7 places on average. Inversely, the least placement dependent server belongs to Europe, where the top ten players only managed to take the top 35.47 spots on average. Europe’s first place player had an average place of just the top 44, even with two wins.