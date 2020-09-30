Fortnite: Company steps up to let you play updated Fortnite on iOS

If you played Fortnite primarily on your iOS device then the ongoing dispute between Apple and Epic has almost certainly been frustrating to deal with. However, there is at least one way to work around the whole ordeal to get back to playing Fortnite on your iPhone or iPad.

Don’t Install iOS 14 If You Want To Keep Fortnite https://t.co/0MXtWbBtc1 pic.twitter.com/J01YKRWqDA — Ubergizmo (@ubergizmo) September 25, 2020

How to play Fortnite on iOS

Of course, you can still play last season’s Fortnite on your iOS devices, but with the population waning and the game stuck in a time capsule with no progression, unlocks, challenges, or changes whatsoever, many are choosing to simply sit it out. If you want to play with your friends on other consoles, however, there is a workaround.

The app Rainway promises in their latest ad that, once installed, Fortnite players will be able to play the game from their iPads and iPhones once again. The app works by streaming the game from a PC rather than running the game off the iPhone or iPad itself.

Fortnite on iOS? It’s still possible thanks to Rainway. Get Rainway for free & drop into the latest season now. pic.twitter.com/ZNdv5F6a2l — 𝐁𝐀𝐓(Like Limit) (@ThwipTDK) September 28, 2020

Pros and cons of streaming Fortnite

Of course, this workaround was always an option, but it’s still one that not all players had considered. However, while this is certainly possible, it’s worth considering how this will change your Fortnite experience.

First of all, this will require that you have a PC capable of both running Fortnite and streaming it to another device. For most, this almost negates the purpose, as you’d almost rather just play on the PC itself, and one of the major draws to playing Fortnite on your iPhone was that you could squeeze in a quick game while waiting for something.

Another consideration is the way playing the game through a stream will affect your gameplay. Because the game is being streamed instead of played live, your ability to react and finely control your character may be reduced, and may even vary if your connection jumps.

Despite the difficulty, this setup does at least allow you to play the game on an iPhone, out of the house, or while doing something else. It may not be optimal or ideal, but it is possible.