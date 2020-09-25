Fortnite: Rocket League POI Leaked

The Fortnite-Rocket League cross over will soon be more fully expressed in the Fortnite map. A popular Fortnite leaker has recently leaked a Rocket League themed POI, complete with model cars and a trophy room.

Fortnite Rocket League themed POI

This new POI is not in the game at the moment, but current evidence suggests that it might be added to the game on the 26th. Currently, the model for the POI can be found and viewed within the game’s code.

This POI looks to be a multi-story building with large bay windows on multiple sides. The layout suggests a lived-in space, such as an upscale house or communal apartment, complete with kitchen, bathroom, and bedroom.

This means that, despite having wide open spaces, the POI will also play host to plenty of nooks and crannies for players to hide within. Overall, though, the POI is very open, so you’ll want to be sure you go in with enough resources to barricade yourself if you should need to.

HD Images of the Rocket League Rewards [not the Fortnite Rewards] pic.twitter.com/GrTLf7AYdu — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 22, 2020

Fortnite and Rocket League Crossover Event

Fortnite is definitely no stranger to crossovers. This one happened during a season of crossovers, and coincided with another crossover with Korean Pop stars BTS. Fortnite hasn’t just been Fortnite for quite some time, it’s almost always “Fortnite and…”.

This specific crossover, however, is framed as a celebration of Rocket League going free to play, and leaving Steam behind in favor of the Epic Games Store, arguably a big win for Epic. With Epic now being the biggest host of two of the world’s biggest games, the Epic Games Store has been making strides against its rival online marketplace, Steam.

Currently, the biggest point in Steam’s favor is its library, and the fact that you can’t exactly move, migrate, or transfer your Steam games elsewhere. Many users use it as their de facto games’ shelf.

If Epic, or another digital games retailer, could ever overcome this final point, Steam will almost certainly have to radically change its business model.

Until then, Steam will almost certainly be able to absorb this hit, in much the same way they’ve absorbed the hit of Fortnite booming in popularity.