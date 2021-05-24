Fortnite Deathstroke Zero Cup: Start date, how to participate, and how to earn the free skin

Fortnite just released an announcement for the Deathstroke Zero Cup, a competition with the chance to win the new Deathstroke Zero skin for free. Players have been waiting for this skin to drop for months after rumors spread that a DC character would rival the Marvel skins.

Similar to the Marvel Super Series Cup, players can battle it out in individual matches over a three-hour time span. Fortnite players need to rack up as many points as possible over 10 matches to rank high enough for rewards.

Read more about it on Fortnite's Twitter:

Mercenary, assassin and enemy to the Teen Titans. @DCComics Deathstroke makes his way to the Island.



Read all about his new Outfit and the Deathstroke Zero Cup where you can earn the Outfit early.



Read more: https://t.co/DPCv5Pbopx — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 24, 2021

How to get the Fortnite Deathstroke Zero skin

The Deathstroke Zero Cup that Epic Games recently publicized begins on May 27th. To qualify for the skin, Fortnite players need to meet the criteria for the in-game event and score a minimum of 8 points.

If the desired number of points are scored across individual matches, the skin will be unlocked for players permanently. In addition to the skin, Slade's Watching spray will also be available for players who score 8 points or more. Deathstroke's Katanas will serve as a pickaxe and back bling as a compliment to the skin itself.

Deathstroke’s Katanas can be used both as a Back Bling and/or Pickaxe and he will be in the item shop on June 1st! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 24, 2021

The easiest way to get this skin is to simply participate. It costs nothing to compete, but one should expect other players to be on A-game.

Fortnite will make the skin available to all other players who do not score enough points in the shop after the cup ends on June 1st. So don't stress about never getting the Deathstroke skin, it'll be purchasable like many other skins along with the spray.

Image Credits: Epic Games

As with most Fortnite updates from Epic Games, the anticipation that surrounds this event is at an all-time high. The Deathstroke skin represents the character from the comics in the DC universe down to the last stitch.

Expect stiff competition at the event and keep a close eye on the start times for each region.