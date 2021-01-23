Fortnite developers deny claims of leaking private data, say it's not the case

Recently, in a now-deleted tweet, Fortnite pro Jonathan "Yung Calculator" Weber made claims that Epic's Fortnite API was revealing player emails.

Weber's accusations stemmed from password reset attempts logging him out of his account. These logouts led him to believe Fornite's in-game leaderboard API was leaking personal information.

Fortnite's security and baseless claims

Weber continued to rant on social media before @FortniteStatus' post, again, in a series of deleted Tweets.

"Guys, Epic Games' infrastructure is so dogmeat that if you don't have this turned off, people can find your email... That's kind of bad on its own, but then if they have your email, they can send password resets to your account. That's fine normally ⁠— on Twitter, it means nothing normally ⁠— but on Epic Games, it logs you out in-game...Epic Games, Fix it."

@FNBRUnreleased, a well-known Fornite data miner, responded to Weber claims. They have since deleted the tweet.

"Want to tweet this out since some pros follow me. IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO VIEW THE EMAIL OF ANOTHER PERSON'S EPIC. Epic's API does not work like that. I've been seeing this rumor from @yungcalc spreading false information"

It was not long before @FortniteStatus posted this, not directly referencing any person in particular:

We investigated reports that leaderboards were divulging non-public information or causing unauthorized logouts.



This is not the case.



We are certain that affected accounts remain secure, player info (incl. email addresses) isn't being divulged & any logout issue is resolved. — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) January 22, 2021

Fortnite devs quickly shot down the rumors and assured players that their API did not reveal any private information.

Many Fortnite fans quickly turned on Weber, who has since deleted his previous tweets and followed them up with a series of half-hearted apologies that screamed of "I'm sorry, BUT."

I’m also deleting the original tweets since I say that fortnite tracker caused it, when apparently they didn’t. Also never forget that epic games made it so that password resets log you out, showing how forward thinking their company really is https://t.co/Fb3ZMf7gXN — yung calculator (@yungcalc) January 22, 2021

It just goes to prove that Epic takes any claims against their security seriously, no matter how ill-informed those claims are. They were quick to investigate, root out the truth, and disseminate information to Fortnite's players in a professional manner.